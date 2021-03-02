Industrial Centrifuge Industry- Report by Type (Sediment, Clarifier, Decanter, Disc, Filter, Basket, Screen), Operation (Batch, Continuous), Design (Horizontal, Vertical)

A market research report helps in gathering and analysing useful insights such as global market size, forecast and Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of a particular industry. It also helps in determining the market status, future prospects, growth opportunity, main challenges about the market for any industry. A market research report also provides complete analysis of the industry, current market trend, overview of the established market players, competitor analysis, for effective decision-making capabilities of the debutant and established entrepreneurs. It helps in streamlining the plan of action, before any new product launch and formulating respective marketing strategies.

The Global Industrial Centrifuge Market is projected to reach USD 9.0 Billion by 2025 from USD 7.2 Billion in 2020, at a CAGR of 4.4% between 2020 and 2025. This report spread across 227 Pages, Profiling 20 Companies and Supported with 232 Tables and 35 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Industrial Centrifuge Market:

ANDRITZ AG (Austria)

Alfa Laval Corporate AB (Sweden)

GEA Group AG (Germany)

Mitsubishi Kakoki Kaisha Ltd. (Japan)

Thomas Broadbent & Sons (UK)

FLSmidth& Co. A/S (Denmark)

Schlumberger Limited (US)

Ferrum AG (Switzerland)

Flottweg SE (Germany)

SIEBTECHNIK TEMA (Germany)

HEINKEL Drying & Separation Group (Germany)

Gruppo Pieralisi – MAIP S.p.A. (Italy)

SPX Flow Inc. (US)

HAUS Centrifuge Technologies (Turkey)

Elgin Separation Solutions (US)

Comi Polaris Systems Inc. (US)

Dedert Corporation (US)

US Centrifuge Systems (US)

B&P Littleford (US)

Pneumatic Scale Angelus (US

The industrial centrifuge available in the market are based on two major types— sedimentation and filtering centrifuge. The filtering centrifuge segment is projected to register a higher CAGR during the forecast period.

On the basis of mode of operation, the industrial centrifuge market is segmented into batch centrifuges and continuous centrifuges. In 2019, the continuous centrifuge segment accounted for the largest share of the market. The high efficiency of separation, easy process standardization, and reduced cleaning time are some of thefactors driving the growth of the continuous centrifuges market.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type: Tier 1 (57%), Tier 2(30%), and Tier 3 (13%)

By Designation: C-level (24%), Director-level (28%), and Others (48%)

By Region: North America (39%), Europe (33%), Asia Pacific (15%), and RoW (13%)

Competitive Landscape of Industrial Centrifuge Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Ranking Analysis, 2019

3 Competitive Scenario

3.1 Partnerships

3.2 Product Launches

3.3 Expansions

3.4 Acquisitions

4 Competitive Leadership Mapping

4.1 Stars

4.2 Emerging Leaders

4.3 Pervasive

4.4 Emerging Companies

