The report titled “Inductors Market” has recently added by MarketInsightsReports to get a stronger and effective business outlook. It provides an in-depth analysis of different attributes of industries such as trends, policies, and clients operating in several regions. The qualitative and quantitative analysis techniques have been used by analysts to provide accurate and applicable data to the readers, business owners and industry experts.

The market was valued at USD 4572.85 million in 2020 and it is expected to reach a value of USD 5607.60 million by 2025, at a CAGR of 3.5%, over the forecast period (2021-2026).

Top Companies in the Global Inductors Market: – TDK Corporation, Vishay Intertechnology Inc., Sumida Corporation, Panasonic Corporation, AVX Corporation, Murata Manufacturing Co. Ltd., Delta Electronics Inc., Taiyo Yuden Co. Ltd., ABC Taiwan Electronics Corp., Pulse Electronics Corporation, KEMET Corporation, Sagami Elec Co. Ltd

Industry News and Developments:

– April 2019: Vishay Intertechnology Inc. expanded its offering of Automotive Grade IHLP low profile, high current inductors with a new device in the 5050 case size. The AEC-Q200 qualified device released is optimized for energy storage in DC/DC converters up to 2 MHz.

– Feb 2019 – TDK Corporation launched a thin-film metal power inductor with a connection to a 12V car battery. The device has the ability to withstand severe temperature environments with an operating temperature range of -55 C to +150 C (including increase by self-heating) and is suited for automotive power circuits.

Market Overview:

– The growing demand for consumer electronics across the globe, such as smartphones, tablets, portable gaming consoles, laptops, Inductorses, and others, is the major factor driving the demand for various inductors. The market is also witnessing a boost in demand from applications, which require high reliability, in the industrial, aerospace and defense, and medical sectors.

– Consumer electronics have the highest consumption of inductors. Inductors are used for power supply in various complex circuits, to manage the current, and also, as a filter in the circuits to cut off undesirable frequencies.

Key Market Trends

Computing and Consumer Electronic are Expected to Occupy the Largest Market Share

– Personal computers, laptops, industrial computers, and motherboards are applications of inductors in computing verticals. These inductors are deployed into the power supply circuitry of various computers. The inductors function as energy storage devices in switch-mode power supplies (SMPS) that are used in computers. In these types of power supplies, the output voltage ratio depends upon the charging time of the inductor.

– The rising standards of living have further contributed to the increase in the sales of consumer electronics. The growing penetration of technology and the internet, throughout the developing regions, primarily, has surged consumer interest toward the adoption of advanced digital devices.

Asia Pacific is Expected to Witness Significant Growth

– Asia-Pacific is the largest market for inductors, majorly driven by demand from industrial economies and technologically advanced countries in the region, such as China, Korea, Japan, and India. China stands to be the single largest source of demand for inductor components in the current market scenario, owing to the rapidly growing semiconductor industry and automation in the industrial sector.

– The growth of smartphones in the region has been exponential, and the number of smartphone users in the countries has been growing rapidly in the past few years. This trend is further expected to increase, owing to low penetration in developing countries of the region. Mobile broadband connections are expected to increase to about 72% in the Asia-Pacific region.

Regional Analysis:

Furthermore, to broaden the understanding, researchers have studied the global Inductors market from a geographical point of view, considering the potential regions and countries. The regional analysis will assist the market players in making sound decisions regarding their future investments.

Inductors Market report includes the following geographic areas such as North America, Europe, China, Japan, Southeast Asia, India and ROW.

