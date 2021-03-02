India Structured Cabling Market Analysis by Industry Segments, Share, Application, Development, Growing Demand, and Top Key Players

Ever-increasing digitization, supported by the national government’s Digital India initiative, is taking the India structured cabling market forward. Companies in the country are looking to make their campuses world-class and intelligent while saving money at the same time with the implementation of structured cabling.

Companies want more bandwidth for video conferencing and digital audio streaming. As these processes are being increasingly utilized in the government, commercial, telecommunications and industrial spaces, the structured cabling market in India continues to prosper.

Coming to the recent scenario, copper cables enjoyed the largest share in terms of revenue in the India structured cable market. On the brighter side, the nationwide demand for Wi-Fi services is on the rise, giving market players lucrative opportunities in the present and immediate future.

