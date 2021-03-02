Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on VoWiFi Market Growth Strategies, Rising Trends and Revenue Analysis

As per a report by P&S Intelligence, the global voice over Wi-Fi (VoWiFi) market is predicted to reach a value of $22,801.2 million by 2030, from $2,035.3 million in 2019, and is expected to progress at a 24.5% CAGR during the forecast period (2020–2030). The market is growing robustly due to the availability of Wi-Fi hotspot across the globe and considerable enhancement in the quality of service (QoS) for users.

In terms of end user, the VoWiFi market is divided into commercial and residential, between which, the residential division held the major share of the market during 2014–2019. The growing use of VoWiFi services in the residential sector is due to their benefits, including uninterrupted call service, even at places with weak or no cellular network.

Geographically, Asia-Pacific is projected to grow at the fastest pace in the years to come, and within the region, China is dominating the market. This is due to the fact that the country has the largest VoLTE subscriber base and major telecom operators, including China Unicom, China Mobile, and China Telecom, are present in China.

