Impact Of Covid-19 on Air Purification Systems Market 2019 Industry Challenges, by Key Players, Types, Applications, Countries, Market Size, Forecast to 2027

Oil and mist and smoke collector air purifiers are also heavily used in industrial plants. They are generally used in removing dry contaminants and oil mist from the air. These impurities are generated in a CNC turning and milling, electric discharge machine (EDM), wet grinding and other industrial sectors. Air purification systems are heavily used in industrial and residential sectors. Rising consumer awareness about air purifiers and increasing pollution in cities due to rising industrialization is increasing the demand for residential air purification systems. In emerging economies of Asia Pacific such as China and India, rising industrialization is increasing air pollution which is subsequently increasing the demand for air purifiers in China, India and other Asia Pacific countries

Asia Pacific held the largest share of more than 30% of the global air purification systems market in 2019. The region is likely to experience the fastest growth in the next few years. Thus, it is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period. The markets in North America and Europe are anticipated to expand at a moderate pace during the forecast period.

Players are investing in using advanced and innovative technologies for the development of optimum purification, energy efficient, and low emission products with the aim to reduce environment degradation. With rising focus on these areas, players aim to increase sales of their products and maximize their earnings. Investment in mergers and acquisition, partnership, and expansion has also increased by the players to extend their presence in different regions. For example, Sharp Corporation recently introduced new product SHARP KC-G40M in the Indian market. This product is a combination of humidifier and air purifier that provides comfort and convenience during summers. The company aim was to expand its base in India and provide its products to the huge population base.

Other companies are also taking similar steps to strengthen their position in the market. With large number of players are taking such steps has created a fragmented vendor landscape in the global air purification systems market. Key players in the air purification systems market are

Daikin Industries Ltd.

Sharp Corporation

Camfil Group

Philips Electronics N.V.

3M Company

Panasonic Corporation

LG Electronics Inc.

Mann+Hummel

Honeywell International Inc.

Clarcor Inc.

Whirlpool Corporation

SPX Flow

Eureka Forbes

Electrocorp

Fumex Inc.

