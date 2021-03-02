How the Radiation Dose Management (RDM) Market Has Witnessed Substantial Growth in Coming Years?

With the discovery of X-rays by German physicist Wilhelm Conrad Röntgen on November 8, 1895, the field of diagnostics transformed forever. Soon, it became the go-to technology for orthopedists to see the bones inside the flesh and detect anomalies. Now, though the technology helped, it also caused problems because of the ionizing radiation contained in these rays.

Apart from X-rays and interventional imaging, RDM solutions are also being integrated in radiography and mammography, computed tomography, nuclear medicine, and various other imaging modalities. Among these, the highest usage of such software has been in CT systems, as they account for a significant higher amount of radiation exposure than other modalities. This is also why these systems and the RDM software being used with them are undergoing rapid advancements. For instance, General Electric has introduced the DoseWatch Explore cloud-based solution to monitor and send readings on the radiation given off by its CT systems; the solution is deployed on Microsoft Azure.

As most such solutions are being used in developed countries, due to the stricter guidelines there than in other nations, North America and Europe are currently the forerunners in the adoption of this concept. North America is presently the largest radiation dose management market, because a huge number of CT and X-rays are performed here on a daily basis, which automatically raises the risk of radiation overexposure. Since medical imaging is essential here, owing to the high prevalence of chronic diseases in the region, the RDM guidelines, especially those released by the FDA and Medical Imaging and Technology Alliance (MITA), are rather strict.

