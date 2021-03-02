Hospital Outsourcing Market Hits US$ 679 Bn by 2028 with Abbott Laboratories, AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, 3M Company, TriMedx, ABM Industries

The Global Hospital Outsourcing Market is expected to reach $679.2 billion trending at CAGR of +10% during the forecast period of 2021-28.

In outsourcing, some operations of an organization are assigned to another vendor or a smaller facility that has expertise and specialization in the specific area. It helps hospitals in focusing on their core operations and services like clinical diagnosis, medical care and nursing support.

Healthcare business process outsourcing, or simply Healthcare BPO means outsourced business activity or process that provides support (admin or otherwise) to medical institutions, staff, and organizations. Commonly outsourced activities include coding, billing services, transcription, etc.

North America dominated the hospital outsourcing market with a share of 71.1% in 2019. Healthcare IT is expected to the primary most important driver, owing to the high skill set and capital cost associated with it. Thus capturing a major share of the market revenue generation.

Top Key Players:

AllScripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., 3M Company (3M Health Information Systems), TriMedx, LLC (Aramark Healthcare Technologies), Abbott Laboratories, ABM Industries, Inc., Sodexo S.A., Flatworld Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Integrated Medical Transport LLC, The Allure Group, and The Providence Service Corporation (LogistiCare Solutions, LLC).

Market segmentation:

On the basis of type

Private

Public

On the basis of services

Healthcare IT

Clinical services

Business services

Transportation services

Other Services

