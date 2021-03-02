Self-storage Market Impact of COVID-19 Outbreak on Business Opportunities and Future Scope till 2026 | Storefriendly, Cube Self Storage, Apple Storage, SC Storage, IN N OUT STORAGE, Hongkong Storage

The Self-storage Market research report 2021 provides a basic overview of the industry including definitions, classifications, applications, and industry chain structure. The Self-storage market report provides information regarding market size, share, trends, growth, cost structure, Self-storage market competition landscape, market drivers, challenges and opportunity, capacity, revenue, and forecast 2026.

The report delivers a comprehensive overview of the crucial elements of the market and elements such as drivers, current trends of the past and present times, supervisory scenario & technological growth. This report also includes the overall and comprehensive study of the Self-storage market with all its aspects influencing the growth of the market. This report is an exhaustive quantitative analysis of the Self-storage industry and provides data for making strategies to increase market growth and effectiveness. The report covers the post-COVID-19 (Corona Virus) impact on various regions and major countries and on the future development of the industry is pointed out.

The Self-storage market is expected to witness a CAGR of 10% during the forecast period 2021 – 2026.

The report presents the market competitive landscape and a corresponding detailed analysis of the major vendors/key players in the market. Top Companies in the Global Self-storage Market: Storefriendly, Cube Self Storage, Apple Storage, SC Storage, IN N OUT STORAGE, Hongkong Storage, Bluedoor Storage, Easy Storage, BB Mini Storage, Minibox Storage, and others.

Key Market Trends

Lack of Space for Office and Commerce is Expected to Boost Demand

– The rising costs of office spaces in Hong Kong are one of the primary drivers of the market. CBRE Group Inc., an American commercial real estate firm, surveyed the rising cost of leasing prime office space across the world in 2019, and Hong Kong Central, at USD 322 per sq ft per year, topped the list.

– The expansion of e-commerce and the opening of smaller e-shops is also expected to act as a significant growth driver for the market. Larger e-commerce firms are increasingly using third-party logistic services due to lack of space. Further, according to the Hong Kong Trade Development Council, e-commerce is expected to account for 6.1% of total retail sales by 2021.

Increasing Population Density and Rising Consumerism is one of the Drivers of the Market

– Hong Kong has experienced high residential prices and smaller unit sizes. This, combined with high-income levels for a certain section of the population and a consumption-driven society, is generating considerable demand for self-storage. According to a report by the New York Times, a home in Hong Kong costs more than 20 times the median salary of the people.

– Additionally, according to a survey conducted by Greenpeace, Hong Kong ranked at the top or second in 10 out of 12 indicators that confirmed a tendency to excessively spend on material goods due to an unhealthy reliance on shopping.

Some of the recent developments in the market are as follows:-

– July 2019 – Blackstone sold its self-storage business to Hanison Construction for USD 94 million. The acquisition provides Hanison with three additional properties used by the storage business.

What are the market factors that are explained in the report?

– Key Strategic Developments: The study also includes the key strategic developments of the market, comprising R&D, new product launch, M&A, agreements, collaborations, partnerships, joint ventures, and regional growth of the leading competitors operating in the market on a global and regional scale.

– Key Market Features: The report evaluated key market features, including revenue, price, capacity, capacity utilization rate, gross, production, production rate, consumption, import/export, supply/demand, cost, market share, CAGR, and gross margin. In addition, the study offers a comprehensive study of the key market dynamics and their latest trends, along with pertinent market segments and sub-segments.

– Analytical Tools: The Self-storage Market report includes the accurately studied and assessed data of the key industry players and their scope in the market by means of a number of analytical tools. Analytical tools such as Porter’s five forces analysis, SWOT analysis, feasibility study, and investment return analysis have been used to analyze the growth of the key players operating in the market.

