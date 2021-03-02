High-Impact Polystyrene Market Future Growth Analysis With Focusing Key Players |  BASFSE(Germany), TotalS.A.(France), SynthosS.A.(Poland)

Global High-Impact Polystyrene Market Size, Status And Outlook 2021-2026

The High-Impact Polystyrene Market report is a collection of useful information, quantitative and qualitative estimation by industry experts, the contribution from industry connoisseurs and industry accomplices across the value chain. Furthermore, the report also provides the qualitative results of diverse market factors on its geographies and segments. This report on High-Impact Polystyrene market gives historical, current, and future market sizes (US$ Mn) of product types, applications,route of administration, distribution channels, and geographic regions.

The Global High-Impact Polystyrene Market is expected to grow at a CAGR of more than 4% during the forecast period.

Prominent Key Manufacturers: BASFSE(Germany), TotalS.A.(France), SynthosS.A.(Poland), KanekaCorporation(Japan), ACHFoamTechnologiesLLC(U.S.), SynbraHoldingB.V.(TheNetherlands), SaudiBasicIndustriesCorporation(SABIC)(SaudiArabia)

Key Market Trends

High Impact Polystyrene (HIPS) Type to Dominate the Market

High impact polystyrene contains rubber. It is less transparent than GPPS. It is mainly used for products that require high-impact resistance.

HIPS has a standard flow, but is less glossy than GPPS. It is crack resistant, and is used in injection molding. HIPS also have good dimensional stability. It is easy to paint and glue, and has low cost. It is used for housing and covers, low-strength structural components, printed graphics, models and prototypes, fixtures, etc. Majorly, HIPS are sold in high and medium grades. Other grades include ignition resistance, high-gloss grades, and environment stress crack-resistant grade.

Packaging is the largest segment for HIPS. It is used for food packaging (of meat trays, egg cartons, fruit trays, dairy packaging, etc.), industrial packaging, and consumer packaging ( of cassettes, CD covers, etc.).

HIPS are also used majorly in electronic and appliances applications, such as in computer housings, TV housings, and freezer and refrigerator liners appliances housings.

Asia-Pacific is the largest consumer of high impact polystyrene. It also produces about half of the world HIPS. Europe and North America follow Asia-Pacific in consumption. Asia-Pacific is forecasted to be the fastest-growing region during the forecast period.

China to Dominate the Asia-Pacific Region

China’s construction industry developed rapidly due to the central government’s push for infrastructure investment, as a means to sustain economic growth.

Despite the volatile growth in the real estate sector, the significant development of rail and road infrastructure, by the Chinese government, to withstand the expanding industrial and service sectors, resulting in significant growth of the Chinese construction industry in recent years. As the construction industry is dominated by state-owned enterprises, the increased government spending is boosting the industry in the country

Moreover, the country witnessed rapid growth in the fast-moving consumer goods (FMCG) market The growth of the FMCG market was majorly driven by the increased spending on premium and healthier products by the middle-class consumers in the country.

The market study on the world High-Impact Polystyrene market can comprehensis the complete system of the business, covering five major regions particularly North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, and geographical regions and also the major countries falling underneath those regions. The study can feature estimates in terms of sales revenue and consumption from 2020 to 2026, at the world level and across the main regions mentioned. The study has been created due to a distinctive analysis methodology specifically designed for this market.

Global High-Impact Polystyrene Market Split By Product Type And Applications:

This report segments on the basis of Types are:

WhiteEPS

GreyEPS

This report segments on the basis of Application are:

Building&Construction

Packaging

Market Segment by Regions, regional analysis covers

North America (United States, Canada and Mexico)

Europe (Germany, France, UK, Russia and Italy)

Asia-Pacific (China, Japan, Korea, India and Southeast Asia)

South America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia etc.)

Middle East and Africa (Saudi Arabia, UAE, Egypt, Nigeria and South Africa)

