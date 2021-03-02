Hermetic Packaging Industry- Report with COVID-19 impact by Configuration (Multilayer Ceramic Packages, Metal Can Packages, Pressed Ceramic Packages), Type (Ceramic-Metal Sealing, Glass-Metal Sealing)

COVID-19 has emerged as a global pandemic that has spread across 215 countries worldwide and disrupted various industries around the world. The prominent players across industries have been affected by this pandemic. The foreseeable decline in the growth of end-user industries may have a considerable direct impact on the hermetic packaging market.

The Global Hermetic Packaging Market size was valued at USD 3.5 Billion in 2020 and is projected to reach USD 4.3 Billion by 2025; it is expected to grow at a CAGR of 4.3% from 2020 to 2025. This report spread across 202 Pages, Profiling 10 Companies and Supported with 135 Tables and 53 figures are now available in this research.

Top Key Players Profiled in the Hermetic Packaging Market:

SCHOTT (Germany)

AMETEK Inc. (US)

Amkor Technology Inc. (US)

Texas Instruments Incorporated (US)

Teledyne Technologies (US)

Kyocera Corporation (Japan)

Materion Corporation (US)

Egide (France)

Micross Components Inc. (US)

Legacy Technologies Inc. (US)

Willow Technologies (UK)

Renesas Electronics Corporation (US)

SGA Technologies (UK)

Complete Hermetics (US)

Special Hermetic Products Inc. (US)

Coat-X (Switzerland)

Hermetics Solutions Group (US)

StratEdge (US)

Bel Fuse Inc.

ITT Inc. (US)

Rosenberger (Germany)

Mackin Technologies (US)

Palomar Technologies (US)

CeramTec (Germany)

Aptiv PLC – Winchester Interconnect (Ireland)

The multilayer design of the package helps package designers incorporate electrical enhancements such as a large number of electrical feedthroughs within small spaces. Multilayer ceramic packages are widely adopted for high-frequency applications such as data communication, wireless communication, and optical communication because they offer better hermeticity than other configurations, and also enable a large number of electrical feedthroughs within very small spaces.

CERTM exhibits very high electrical conductivity for conductor paths; this is essential for the transmittance of extremely high-frequency electrical signals. CERTM sealed sensors, such as heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) sensors, chassis-level sensors, and proximity sensors find potential applications in the automotive industry as they assure the safety of passengers and enable failure-free operations.

Given that MEMS switches are mechanical, there is a critical requirement to support and protect the devices from thermal and mechanical shock, vibration, and other physical damage during storage and operation. Hermetic packaging helps MEMS switches to sustain even in environmental conditions such as high temperature and high mechanical stress.

Breakdown of primary participants’ profile:

By Company Type – Tier 1 – 55%, Tier 2 – 20%, and Tier 3 – 25%

By Designation – C-level – 23%, Director-level – 59%, and Others – 18%

By Region – North America – 30%, Europe – 40%, APAC – 20%, and RoW – 10%

Competitive Landscape of Hermetic Packaging Market:

1 Overview

2 Market Share Of Players, 2019

3 Competitive Leadership Mapping, 2019

3.1 Visionary Leaders

3.2 Innovators

3.3 Dynamic Differentiators

3.4 Emerging Companies

4 Competitive Situations & Trends

4.1 Product Launches

4.2 Expansions And Partnerships

4.3 Acquisitions

4.4 Contracts And Agreements

Reason to access this report: