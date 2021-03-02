Healthcare Update: Global RNAi Therapeutics Market o USD 571.5 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% 2020-2027

RNAi therapeutics market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 571.5 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 6.4% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing usage of RNAi therapeutics for the treatment of neurodegenerative disorders is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

Increasing cases of chronic diseases such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other is expected to enhance the market growth. Some of the other factors such as increasing approvals for RNAi therapeutics, development in the healthcare industry, rising R&D investment, and increasing collaborations among pharmaceutical companies will further drive the RNAi therapeutics market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027.

RNAi therapeutics market is segmented of the basis of molecule type, application, route of administration and end- user. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of molecule type, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into small interfering RNAS and microrna.

Based on application, the RNAi therapeutics market is segmented into genetic disorder, oncology, neurodegenerative disorder, cardiovascular disorder, respiratory disorder, infectious disease, renal disease and other.

The route of administration segment of the RNAi therapeutics market is divided into intradermal injections, pulmonary delivery, intravenous injections, intraperitoneal injections and others.

The countries covered in the RNAi therapeutics market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

The major players covered in the RNAi therapeutics market report are Quark, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Rexahn Pharmaceuticals, Inc., Silence Therapeutics, Arbutus Biopharma, Benitec Biopharma, GlaxoSmithKline plc, OLIX PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Sanofi, Alnylam Pharmaceuticals, Inc., among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

RNAi therapeutics market competitive landscape provides details by competitor. Details included are company overview, company financials, revenue generated, market potential, investment in research and development, new market initiatives, global presence, production sites and facilities, production capacities, company strengths and weaknesses, product launch, product width and breadth, application dominance. The above data points provided are only related to the companies’ focus related to RNAi therapeutics market.

