Hand Dryer Market 2021 : Demand Would Increase Rapidly By 2030

Hand dryer refers to an electric machine that utilizes air blower and heating elements to dry one’s hands. It is mostly used in public restrooms in a bid to save cost of paper towels, which is an expensive option as compared to hand dryers. A push button or a sensor is used to operate the hand dryers. The growth of the global hand dryer market is likely to be driven by the augmented adoption of the product across many end use industries. Hotels and restaurants, airports, shopping malls, offices, hospitals and other such premises are increasingly making use of hand dryers.

Economic and environmental benefits offered by hand dryers are expected to drive the expansion of the global hand dryer market in the times to come. Rising demand for eco-friendly devices that enables power and paper saving. Rising demand lower the operational spending together with energy efficient technology, particularly in office premises as well as other commercial and official spaces. This factor is likely to propel growth of the global hand dryer market in the years to come.

Increased Demand from Various Commercial Spaces to Shoot up Demand

The global hand dryer market is likely to be driven by the progress made in the infrastructure of the developing countries, such as India, Brazil, and China. A rise in the number of hotels, fast food chains, restaurants, and hotels are estimated to drive the demand for hand dryers in the years to come.

The benefits of hand dryers are many and these are driving the demand for hand dryers as well. Some of the benefits if hand dryers are

Energy efficiency

Hassle-free maintenance

Cost effectiveness

Rising disposable income of entities and growing concern for health and hygiene is estimated to propel growth of the market. On the other hand, in comparison with paper towels, the initial cost of installation is very high, which is likely to restrict the growth of the global hand dryer market. Beside, noise produced by these dryers is also expected to impact the growth of the market adversely in the years to come.

Global Hand Dryer Market – Snapshot

Demand for cleaner restrooms is rising across the globe. Moreover, reduction in operation cost as compared to that of using traditional paper towels, is further boosting the demand for hand dryers across the globe. Among hand dryers, jet air dryers are more efficient, as compared to other types of hair dryers, and hence, the popularity of these dryers is increasing across the world.

Presently, the penetration of hand dryers is considerably less, as compared to that of paper towels, in restrooms across the world. Increasing popularity of eco-friendly hand drying products, such as hand dryers, offers significant opportunity to manufacturers in the global market. Paper towels are the dominant product used in restrooms across the globe, as the cost of these towels is lower, as compared to that of other cleaning products, and hence, they are highly popular and extensively employed. Hand dryers are relatively new in the market and lower the operation cost to keep a restroom clean in the long run. Hand dryers also help reduce the overall carbon emission in the environment and are more eco-friendly, as compared to paper towels. All these factors offer considerable opportunity to key players operating in the hand dryer market, as the penetration of hand dryers is increasing consistently not only in developed regions, such as North America and Europe, but also in developing regions such as Asia Pacific.

Demand for jet air hand dryers is increasing in the global market. Generally, warm air dryers are slow, as compared to jet air dryers, consumer more energy, are expensive to operate and unhygienic. Generally, jet air dryers comprise a high efficiency particulate air (HEPA) filter, or other type of air purifier, which provides clean air to dry hands. Moreover, these hand dryers are more hygienic than warm air dryers. Thus, an increase in penetration of hand dryers across the world is fueling the popularity of jet air hand dryers in the global hand drying market.

The value chain of the global hand dryer market consists of raw material suppliers, assemblers, distribution network, and post-sale customer service market players. The prominent raw materials used in the manufacturing of hand dryers include aluminum, chromium, copper, galvanized steel, glass fiber, nickel, nylon, polycarbonate, synthetic rubber, polyethylene, polypropylene, polystyrene, and polyurethane. Assemblers are major players in the hand dryer market and they eventually, sell the hand dryer under their own brands. Various end-use industries that employ hand dryers include hotels, food processing and food service industries, QSR (Quick Service Restaurants), hospitals and facilities in the public transportation stations such as railway terminals, bus terminals, air ports, etc. Aftersales service, regular repair, and maintenance are required by various end-use industries employing hand dryers.

The report provides a decisive view of the global hand dryer market by segmenting it in terms of product type and end-user. In terms of product type, the global hand dryer market has been classified into warm air dryers (WAD) and jet air dryers (JAD). In terms of end-user, the global hand dryer market has been divided into hotels, food processing and food service, office buildings, healthcare, and others.

The overall cost to keep a restroom clean is lowered when hand dryers are used; however, there is maintenance cost associated when using hand dryers. Hand dryers require power to operate. Locations that receive no power or experience a scarcity of power, along with rising power cost are hindering the penetration of hand dryers in these locations or regions. Furthermore, usage of hand dryer can lead to the spread of bacteria and other germs. All these factors hamper the global hand dryer market.

The report highlights major companies operating in the global hand dryer market, which include Dyson Ltd., World Dryer, Excel Dryer Inc., American Dryer, and LLC. Mitsubishi Electric Corporation, Bradley Corporation, Electrostar GmbH, SPL Ltd., Tashan Jie Da Electrical Co.,Ltd., and Palmer Fixture.