Graphite Electrode Market Research Report: Improvement Study by Global Market Dynamics, Growth, Opportunities and Driving Force 2027

“Global Graphite Electrode Market is valued at USD 9.13 Billion in 2018 and expected to reach USD 16.48 Billion by 2025 with the CAGR of 8.78% over the forecast period”

Increasing demand of engineering and construction materials with surge in the production of steel and iron as well as rise in industrialization with modern infrastructures are some important factors driving the growth of Global Graphite Electrode Market.

Graphite electrode is the heating element used in the electric arc furnace for manufacturing of steel from scrap, old cars and other appliances. The electrode provides heat to this scrap for melting to produce new steel. Electric arc furnaces are widely used in the steel and aluminums production industry as it is cheaper to build. The graphite electrodes can be assembled into columns as they are a part of the electric furnace lid. When the electricity is supplied that passes through these graphite electrodes, forming an arc of intense heat that melts the scrap steel. Electrodes are available in different sizes depending upon the requirement of heat and size of electric furnace. For production of 1 tonne of steel, approximately 3 kg of graphite electrode is required. While manufacturing of the steel, the temperature of electrode tip reaches to around 3000 degree Celsius as graphite has capacity to withstand such high temperature. Needle and petroleum coke are the major raw materials used for making graphite electrodes which takes up to six months to manufacture followed by certain processes including baking and rebaking to convert the coke into graphite. Graphite electrodes are easier and faster to manufacture than copper electrodes as it does not require additional process like manual grinding.

Graphite Electrodes Market Leading Key Players

In terms of market share size, few of the major players currently dominate the market are,

GrafTech U.S.

Fangda Carbon China

SGL Carbon Germany

Showa Denko Japan

Graphite India

HEG India

Tokai Carbon Japan

Nippon Carbon Japan

SEC Carbon Japan

Graphite Electrodes Market Growing demand for steel in construction, oil & gas, and automotive industries is expected to fuel the graphite electrode market, more than 50% of the steel produced globally was used in the building & infrastructure industry. This report includes drivers, restrains, opportunities which help the market to grow over the analysis period and recent trends which supports the growth of market. This report provides details analysis of regional segmentation with type and application.

Graphite electrodes are one of a kind of conductor and an essential component in the steelmaking process. In this process, iron scrap gets melted in an electric arc furnace and recycled. It is the graphite electrodes inside the furnace that actually melt the iron. Graphite shows high thermal conductivity and is very resistant to heat and impact. It possesses the low electrical resistance, means it can conduct the large electrical currents needed to melt iron. Graphite electrodes are mainly used in electric arc furnace (EAF) and ladle furnace (LF) for steel production, ferroalloy, silicon metal Graphite electrodes are used in electric arc furnace (EAF) and ladle furnace (LF) for steel production, ferroalloy production, silicon metal production and smelting processes

Graphite Electrodes Market Segmentation

By Type- Regular Power (RP), High Power (HP), Ultra-high Power (UHP)

By Application- Steel and Nonferrous Metals, Fused Materials, Inverted, Chemical Processing

