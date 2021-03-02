Global Zeolite Market – History and Forecast 2019-2029, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Products and Application
Global Zeolite Market, By Product (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global zeolite market accounted for US$ 14.33 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 19.84 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%
The report “Global Zeolite Market, By Product (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.
Key Highlights:
- In September 2020, Honeywell announced Bukhara Refinery LLC, a subsidiary of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, will use UOP technology to increase crude oil conversion and produce cleaner-burning Euro-V standard gasoline and diesel fuel in compliance with the government of Uzbekistan’s stricter specifications for fuel products taking effect in 2023
- In In September 2020, Honeywell UOP announced that PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (PCSB), will use UOP’s modular natural gas processing technology in the development of a 900 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) offshore gas purification plant in the Kasawari gas field located in the South China Sea.
Analyst View:
Significant usage of synthetic zeolites for catalytic cracking in the petroleum industry
The widespread use of zeolites as a catalyst in the refining and petrochemical industry is important to factor propelling market growth. The aluminosilicate form of synthetic zeolite is gaining growing demand due it its use in the petrochemical industry as a shape-selective acid. The demand for synthetic zeolites is rising by the day due to the discovery of aluminophosphate zeolites. Expanding the petrochemicals industry in the Asia-Pacific region on account of increased demand for chemicals in rapidly growing end-use industries which in turn is likely to drive the growth of the global synthetic zeolites market. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced globally. The country is the largest producer and consumer of zeolites in the world. China’s refinery capacity constitutes around 15% of the world’s refining capacity. Moreover, many refineries in the country have planned to increase the capacities over the next few years, to meet the increasing demand for various chemicals and petrochemicals. In December 2019, the central plant for AL-Zout refining in Kuwait was completed by Sinopec. The annual output of 3,150 tons of oil is anticipated in the refinery, thereby rising demand for the refinery catalyst.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Zeolite Market”, By Product (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global zeolite market accounted for US$ 14.33 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 19.84 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.
- Depending upon product, the synthetic product segment accounted for the major share in the overall market revenue in 2019. The global synthetic zeolite market accounted for 10.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%.
- In terms of application, detergent segment accounted for the major share in the overall market revenue in 2019. This is mainly attributed due to growing demand for builders in detergents due to its enhanced cleaning property.
- By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the zeolite market throughout the forecast timeframe. This is mainly attributed due to continuous growth in detergent and water treatment industries. Developing countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil are expected to be the major markets for zeolites owing to tremendous growth in the water treatment industry.
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Zeolite-Market-By-Product-166
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global zeolite market includes BASF SE, Tosoh Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Union Showa K.K., Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, Anhui Mingmei MinChem Co., Ltd., R. Grace & Co., Arkema Group, Interra Global Corporation, and National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:
- Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning
- Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.
- Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.
- Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.
- Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.
- Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period
Key Topics Covered
- Introduction
- Study Deliverables
- Study Assumptions
- Scope of the Study
- Research Methodology
- Executive Summary
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Market at Glance
- Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Investment Analysis
- Competitive Analysis
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/166
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Thickness Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Natural Zeolite Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Application
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Natural Zeolite Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Segment Trends
- Construction Materials
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Animal Feed
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Soil Remediation
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Others
- Overview
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029
- Overview
- Global Natural Zeolite Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029
- Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
-
- BASF SE
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategies
- Tosoh Corporation
- Honeywell International Inc.
- Union Showa K.K.
- Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH
- Anhui Mingmei MinChem Co., Ltd.
- R. Grace & Co.
- Arkema Group
- Interra Global Corporation
- National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)
- BASF SE
-
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
To know more
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights
Email- [email protected]