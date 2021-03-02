Global Zeolite Market – History and Forecast 2019-2029, Breakdown Data by Companies, Key Regions, Products and Application

The global zeolite market accounted for US$ 14.33 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 19.84 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%

The report “Global Zeolite Market, By Product (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2020, Honeywell announced Bukhara Refinery LLC, a subsidiary of JSC Uzbekneftegaz, will use UOP technology to increase crude oil conversion and produce cleaner-burning Euro-V standard gasoline and diesel fuel in compliance with the government of Uzbekistan’s stricter specifications for fuel products taking effect in 2023

In In September 2020, Honeywell UOP announced that PETRONAS Carigali Sdn. Bhd. (PCSB), will use UOP’s modular natural gas processing technology in the development of a 900 million standard cubic feet per day (mmscfd) offshore gas purification plant in the Kasawari gas field located in the South China Sea.

Analyst View:

Significant usage of synthetic zeolites for catalytic cracking in the petroleum industry

The widespread use of zeolites as a catalyst in the refining and petrochemical industry is important to factor propelling market growth. The aluminosilicate form of synthetic zeolite is gaining growing demand due it its use in the petrochemical industry as a shape-selective acid. The demand for synthetic zeolites is rising by the day due to the discovery of aluminophosphate zeolites. Expanding the petrochemicals industry in the Asia-Pacific region on account of increased demand for chemicals in rapidly growing end-use industries which in turn is likely to drive the growth of the global synthetic zeolites market. China is a hub for chemical processing, accounting for a major chunk of the chemicals produced globally. The country is the largest producer and consumer of zeolites in the world. China’s refinery capacity constitutes around 15% of the world’s refining capacity. Moreover, many refineries in the country have planned to increase the capacities over the next few years, to meet the increasing demand for various chemicals and petrochemicals. In December 2019, the central plant for AL-Zout refining in Kuwait was completed by Sinopec. The annual output of 3,150 tons of oil is anticipated in the refinery, thereby rising demand for the refinery catalyst.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Zeolite Market”, By Product (Natural and Synthetic), By Application (Detergents, Adsorbents, Catalysts, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global zeolite market accounted for US$ 14.33 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ 19.84 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of product, application, and region.

Depending upon product, the synthetic product segment accounted for the major share in the overall market revenue in 2019. The global synthetic zeolite market accounted for 10.17 billion in 2019 and is projected to be US$ 14.7 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 3.3%.

In terms of application, detergent segment accounted for the major share in the overall market revenue in 2019. This is mainly attributed due to growing demand for builders in detergents due to its enhanced cleaning property.

By region, the Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the zeolite market throughout the forecast timeframe. This is mainly attributed due to continuous growth in detergent and water treatment industries. Developing countries such as India, Thailand, Malaysia, and Brazil are expected to be the major markets for zeolites owing to tremendous growth in the water treatment industry.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Zeolite-Market-By-Product-166

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global zeolite market includes BASF SE, Tosoh Corporation, Honeywell International Inc., Union Showa K.K., Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH, Anhui Mingmei MinChem Co., Ltd., R. Grace & Co., Arkema Group, Interra Global Corporation, and National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO).

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Natural Zeolite Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Natural Zeolite Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Construction Materials Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Animal Feed Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Soil Remediation Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Natural Zeolite Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles BASF SE Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Tosoh Corporation Honeywell International Inc. Union Showa K.K. Chemiewerk Bad Köstritz GmbH Anhui Mingmei MinChem Co., Ltd. R. Grace & Co. Arkema Group Interra Global Corporation National Aluminium Company Limited (NALCO)

The Last Word Future Impact

