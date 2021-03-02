Global Z-wave Automation Market || keyplayers LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corporation, Zooz, Z-Wave Products Inc., and many other players.

The global Z-wave automation market is expected to grow at a significant growth rate during the forecast period 2020 – 2029. The demand for automated technology in security devices and smart homes coupled with the development of commercial buildings and smart cities is expected to support the growth of the global Z-wave automation market. Asia Pacific region is considered to be the potential market due to the adoption of smart cities and smart building concept in the region during the forecast period, 2020 – 2029.

Global Z-wave Automation Market is anticipated to grow with considerable CAGR during the forecast period, 2020 – 2029.

The report “Global Z-wave Automation Market, By Device (Controllers, Energy Meters, HVAC, Lighting Controllers And Devices, Sensors, Switch Devices and Others), By Application (Entertainment, Energy Management, Home Management, Smart Security and Safety, and Others) By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

In December 2020, Z-Wave Alliance announced the availability of Z-Wave Long Range for product development. Moreover, Z-Wave LR will be availed under the Z-Wave Alliance certification program by March 2021 which is likely to promote the launch of Z-Wave LR enabled devices and products during the forecast period.

The efforts and contribution of Z-Wave Alliance to develop Z-Wave technology for smart home and IoT solutions are likely to boost the global Z-wave automation market in the forecast period.

The rising demand for wireless technology and the adoption of new gadgets among tech-savvy consumers are considered to be the driving factor for the global Z-wave automation market during the forecast period. The growing concept of smart buildings and automated systems is likely to play a significant role in the development of the global Z-wave automation market across the globe.

The growing demand for home automation products and solutions is anticipated to drive the global Z-wave automation market growth during the forecast period 2020 – 2029. The global Z-wave automation market segmentation is based on the device, application, and region.

By device, the global Z-wave automation market is segmented into controllers, energy meters, HVAC, lighting controllers and devices, sensors, switch devices, and others. The controller segment is expected to dominate the global Z-wave automation market in terms of revenue share.

By Application, the target market is segmented into entertainment, energy management, home management, smart security and safety, and others. Smart security and safety are estimated to register a high growth rate owing to increased concerns of individuals towards safety and security including home automation solutions.

By region, North America is the worldwide leader in the Z-wave automation market, due to the presence of prominent Z-wave product manufacturers coupled with the easy adoption of new technologies and products among the population in the region.

The prominent player operating in the global Z-wave automation market includes ABB Ltd., Aeotec, Assa Abloy AB, Honeywell International Inc., Inovelli, Jasco Products Company, LLC, LG Electronics Inc., Nokia Corporation, Zooz, Z-Wave Products Inc., and many other players.

The market report provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

