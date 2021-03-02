Global Urology Laser Market 2021 Drivers, Strategies, Segmentation, Application future Aspect Analysis 2027||JenaSurgical GmbH, HealthTronics, Inc., Gigaalaser, Hyper photonics s.r.l., Limmer Laser GmbH

Urology laser market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market to account to USD 1480.21 million by 2027 growing at a CAGR of 5.92% in the above-mentioned forecast period. Increasing cases of urology related disorders is expected to create new opportunity for the market.

The major players covered in the urology laser market report are Boston Scientific Corporation, biolitec AG, Convergent Laser Technologies, EDAP TMS, Olympus, Richard Wolf GmbH., Cook, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Lumenis., JenaSurgical GmbH, HealthTronics, Inc., Gigaalaser, Hyper photonics s.r.l., Limmer Laser GmbH, LISA Laser USA, Quanta System, Allengers, among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for Global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately. DBMR analysts understand competitive strengths and provide competitive analysis for each competitor separately.

Global Urology Laser Market Scope and Market Size

Urology laser market is segmented of the basis of type of laser used, application, product, and end- users. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyse meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of type of lasers used, the urology laser market is segmented into HO:YAG (Holmium: YAG), THU:YAG (Thulium: YAG), ND:YAG (Neodymium: YAG), KTP (Potassium Titanyl Phosphate), Diode Laser, Green Light Laser, Erbium:YAG Laser, LBO (Lithium Triborate), and others.

Based on application, the urology laser market is segmented into benign prostate hyperplasia, stones, tumors, strictures, urolithiasis, non-muscle-invasive bladder cancer and other application.

The product segment of the urology laser market is divided into solid- state lasers and gas- fired lasers.

Based on end- users, the urology laser market is segmented into hospitals, clinics and others.

Urology Laser Market Country Level Analysis

Urology laser market is analysed and market size insights and trends are provided by type of laser used, application, product, and end- users as referenced above.

The countries covered in the urology laser market report are U.S., Canada and Mexico in North America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Switzerland, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe in Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific (APAC) in the Asia-Pacific (APAC), Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, South Africa, Egypt, Israel, Rest of Middle East and Africa (MEA) as a part of Middle East and Africa (MEA), Brazil, Argentina and Rest of South America as part of South America.

North America dominates the urology laser market in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027 due to increasing cases of urology-related disorders and advancement in the urology laser equipment while Asia- Pacific is expected to register highest CAGR due to increasing urolithiasis cases in the region.

Table of Contents:

Introduction Market Segmentation Market Overview Executive Summary Premium Insights By Component Product Type Delivery Industry Type Geography Overview

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa Company Landscape Company Profiles Related Reports

