Global Tracheostomy Products Market Analysis Size, In-depth Analysis, Volume, Trend and Growth

Tracheostomy Products: Introduction

A tracheostomy is a surgically created passageway through the front of the neck and into the trachea (windpipe). A tube is inserted through the hole that enables the patient breathing. This allows air to go to lungs, avoiding nose, mouth and throat and remove the secretions from the lungs. In rare cases, tracheostomy is permanent but the hole should be blocked when tracheostomy is no longer needed. This surgical procedure has several complications such as bleeding, permanent damage in vocal cord, and infections etc.

Key Drivers of Global Tracheostomy Products Market

By end-users, the tracheostomy products market is further segmented into hospitals, independent clinics, ambulatory surgical centers and others (for example home care). Among four segments, the hospitals segment is expected to claim the highest market share because of the presence of skilled professionals, availability of several types of tracheostomy products, and strong surgical infrastructure. The market share of others segment such as homecare segments is likely to rise in future due to the rise in tracheostomy products in households.

By product type, the global market for tracheostomy is segmented into tracheostomy tubes, cannula, tracheostomy ventilation accessories and others. The tracheostomy tubes can be segmented into adult tracheostomy tube and pediatric tracheostomy tube. The cannula segment is further classified into disposable and reusable cannula whereas the others segment is further categorized into tracheostomy plugs and caps, speaking valves, anti-disconnect devices, tracheostomy tube holders etc. By material type, the global tracheostomy products market is segmented into PVC (polyvinyl chloride), silicone and others. The advantages of using PVC in tracheostomy products are safety, biocompatibility, and easy to sterilize whereas silicone material is mainly used in tracheostomy products for its remarkable durability.

Nasal Congestion Segment to Dominate the Global Tracheostomy Products Market

The global tracheostomy products market is driven by growing number of geriatric bed-ridden population, rise in the number of long-term ventilation care, increasing number of abnormalities such as chronic lung diseases, neck cancer, vocal cord paralysis etc. Moreover, technological advancement for the diagnosis and treatment, growing healthcare infrastructure in the many developing countries, and availability of skilled surgeons are also deriving the market growth. This market is likely to face challenges from high tracheostomy products costs, several health complications associated to tracheostomy such as bleeding, infection and other issues such as narrowing of trachea, damage/displacement of the tube, infection at the cut, abnormal tissue formation in the trachea etc. Rise in the demand for tracheostomy products in home-care services, new product development, and conglomerations among the key vendors are expected as significant opportunities for the same market to grow.

North America to Dominate the Global Tracheostomy Products Market

Geographically, the global tracheostomy products market is segmented into five regions such as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa and Latin America. The North America market is expected to witness the largest market share due to the rise in the bed ridden geriatric population, high diagnosis rate, high surgery rate, medical reimbursement etc. Likewise, the Europe region is likely to experience a significant market share and will grow by a moderate growth rate during the forecast period. The Asia Pacific tracheostomy products market will increase by a significant growth rate in the future, owning to low costs of the tracheostomy products and quick adoptions of those products. The sluggish growth is anticipated for the Latin America and Middle East and Africa regions due to rise in the adoption of tracheostomy products, and increasing number of imports of the tracheostomy products from other regions.

Prominent players are Medtronic, Cook Medical, Smiths Medical, Teleflex, Fisher and Paykel Healthcare and others. The West China Hospital submitted an application for utility patent for tracheostomy tube in July, 2015. Smiths Medical launched a silicone made tracheostomy tube in January, 2014.

