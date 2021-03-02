Global Topical Drug Delivery Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – Johnson & Johnson, Nestle SA, Novartis AG, GSK, Bausch

“

The global Topical Drug Delivery market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Topical Drug Delivery market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Topical Drug Delivery market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Topical Drug Delivery market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Topical Drug Delivery market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Topical Drug Delivery market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Topical Drug Delivery market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The topical drug delivery market size is valued approximately at USD 93.2 billion in 2019,and is expected to thrive at a CAGR of 5.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Topical medications are preferable for local therapy and are applied on body surfaces such as skin and mucous membrane, they project good applicability and patient compliance. These medications include creams, foams, gels, lotions, ointments, and others. The high prevalence of skin and eye diseases, high incidence of burn injuries, psoriasis, eczema and the growing prevalence of diabetes are the factors supporting for high end demand of topical products which in turn boost the global topical drug delivery market. The innovations and developments taken by key market players in topical formulation is further going to boost the market. For instance, in December 2018, Cipher Pharmaceuticals Inc. (Canada) obtained approval for its “A-101, 40% topical solution” by Health Canada. This solution is used for treatment of facial SK lesions and target disease is seborrheic keratosis, which is a common type of non -carcinogenic skin outgrowth that nearly impact 9 million Canadian adults. Similarly, in December 2018, GlaxoSmithKline (UK) invested USD 36.0 million in manufacturing sites in Canada to increase the production and support logistics of its blockbuster product “VOLTAREN” which is a topical pain reliever. Furthermore, the rise in demand of topical route of administration, non-invasive nature and increase in population geriatric patients are few remunerative opportunities which is responsible for the growth of the market during the forecast period. However, technical barriers related to skin irritation and permeability of drug, drug failures and product recalls may subject hinderance and instability to the flourishing market.

The regional analysis of the topical drug delivery market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the favorable funding for development of topical drugs and innovative topical formulations in the region, along with the presence of a significant number of skilled personnel in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027

Major market player included in this report are:

Johnson & Johnson (US)

Nestle SA (Switzerland)

Novartis AG (Switzerland)

GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

Bausch Health Companies (Canada)

Merck & Co (US)

Bayer AG (Germany)

Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan)

Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India)

Cipla Ltd (India)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Semi-solid Formulations

Liquid Formulations

Solid Formulations

Transdermal Products

By Route of Administration:

Dermal Drug Delivery

Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

Nasal Drug Delivery

By Facility of use:

Homecare Settings

Hospitals & Clinics

Other Facilities (academic & research institutes and diagnostic centers)

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2018

Forecast period – 2020-2027

Target Audience of the Global Topical drug delivery Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2020-2027(USD Billion)

1.2.1.Topical Drug Delivery Market , by Region, 2020-2027(USD Billion)

1.2.2.Topical Drug Delivery Market , by type, 2020-2027(USD Billion)

1.2.3.Topical Drug Delivery Market , by route of administration , 2020-2027(USD Billion)

1.2.4.Topical Drug Delivery Market , by facility of use, 2020-2027(USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Dynamics

3.1.Topical Drug Delivery Market Impact Analysis (2020-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2020-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market , by type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market by type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Estimates & Forecasts by type 2020-2027(USD Billion)

5.4.Topical Drug Delivery Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Semi-solid Formulations

5.4.2.Liquid Formulations

5.4.3.Solid Formulations

5.4.4.Transdermal Products

Chapter 6.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market , by route of administration

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market by route, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Estimates & Forecasts by route 2020-2027(USD Billion)

6.4.Topical Drug Delivery Market , Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Dermal Drug Delivery

6.4.2.Ophthalmic Drug Delivery

6.4.3.Nasal Drug Delivery

Chapter 7.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market , by facility of use

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market by facility of use – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market Estimates & Forecasts by facility of use 2020-2027(USD Billion)

7.4.Topical Drug Delivery Market , Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Homecare Settings

7.4.2.Hospitals & Clinics

7.4.3.Other Facilities (academic & research institutes and diagnostic centers)

Chapter 8.Global Topical Drug Delivery Market , Regional Analysis

8.1.Topical Drug Delivery Market , Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.2.1.U.S. Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.2.1.1.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2020-2027

8.2.1.2.Route of administrationbreakdown estimates & forecasts, 2020-2027

8.2.1.3.Facility of use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2020-2027

8.2.2.Canada Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.3.Europe Topical Drug Delivery Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.3.2.Germany Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.3.3.France Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.3.4.Spain Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.3.5.Italy Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Topical Drug Delivery Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.4.2.India Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.4.3.Japan Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.4.4.Australia Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.4.5.South Korea Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.5.Latin America Topical Drug Delivery Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.5.2.Mexico Topical Drug Delivery Market

8.6.Rest of The World Topical Drug Delivery Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.3.Johnson & Johnson (US)

9.3.1.Key Information

9.3.2.Overview

9.3.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.3.4.Product Summary

9.3.5.Recent Developments

9.4.Nestle SA (Switzerland)

9.5.Novartis AG (Switzerland)

9.6.GlaxoSmithKline (UK)

9.7.Bausch Health Companies (Canada)

9.8.Merck & Co (US)

9.9.Bayer AG (Germany)

9.10.Hisamitsu Pharmaceutical (Japan)

9.11.Glenmark Pharmaceuticals (India)

9.12.Cipla Ltd (India)

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

