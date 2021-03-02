Global Supply Chain Management Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Trends, Key Applications, Challenges & Opportunities – SAP SE, Oracle, JDA Software, Infor, Manhattan Associates

“

The global Supply Chain Management market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Supply Chain Management market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Supply Chain Management market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Supply Chain Management market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Supply Chain Management market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Supply Chain Management market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Supply Chain Management market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Supply Chain Management Market is valued approximately at USD 15.85 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supply Chain Management Software is a real-time analytical platform, and is used to execute supply chain transactions, managing supplier relationship and controlling associated business processes. This software manages the flow of products and various kinds of information across the supply chain network as well as strengthens the supply chain operations of any organization. This software is used in wide range of application such as transportation & logistics, manufacturing, healthcare & pharmaceuticals, retail & consumer goods, food & beverages, automotive and others. Factors such as development of industrial-grade digital technology, surge in need for improved supply chain visibility as well as demand management solutions among enterprises and increase in inclination towards cloud-based supply chain management software are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th January 2019, SAP SE launched intelligent supply chain for assets customer initiative. This solution will improve the quality of intelligence enterprise solutions by integrating demand, maintenance and supply planning. However, high cost associated with the implementation and maintenance of SCM solution and increase in security & privacy concerns among enterprises is the major factor restraining the growth of global Supply Chain Management market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Supply Chain Management market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rise in spending on transportation & logistics, which is boosting the implementation of automation technologies in logistics and supply chain. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

SAP SE

Oracle Corporation

JDA Software Group, Inc.

Infor

Manhattan Associates

Epicor Software Corporation

The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

HighJump

Kinaxis Inc.

IBM Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Solution

Services

By Solution Type:

Transportation Management System

Warehouse Management System

Sourcing & Procurement

Supply Chain Planning

Manufacturing Execution System

By User Type:

Large Enterprises

Small & Medium Enterprises

By Application:

Retail & Consumer Goods

Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

Manufacturing

Food & Beverages

Transportation & Logistics

Automotive

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Supply Chain Management Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Supply Chain Management Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Supply Chain Management Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Supply Chain Management Market, by Solution Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Supply Chain Management Market, by User Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Supply Chain Management Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Supply Chain Management Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Supply Chain Management Market Dynamics

3.1.Supply Chain Management Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Supply Chain Management Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Component

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Supply Chain Management Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solution

5.4.2.Services

Chapter 6.Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Solution Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Supply Chain Management Market by Solution Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Solution Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Transportation Management System

6.4.2.Warehouse Management System

6.4.3.Sourcing & Procurement

6.4.4.Supply Chain Planning

6.4.5.Manufacturing Execution System

Chapter 7.Global Supply Chain Management Market, by User Type

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Supply Chain Management Market by User Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by User Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Large Enterprises

7.4.2.Small & Medium Enterprises

Chapter 8.Global Supply Chain Management Market, by Application

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Supply Chain Management Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Supply Chain Management Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Supply Chain Management Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Retail & Consumer Goods

8.4.2.Healthcare & Pharmaceuticals

8.4.3.Manufacturing

8.4.4.Food & Beverages

8.4.5.Transportation & Logistics

8.4.6.Automotive

8.4.7.Others

Chapter 9.Global Supply Chain Management Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Supply Chain Management Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Supply Chain Management Market

9.2.1.1.U.S. Supply Chain Management Market

9.2.1.2.Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Solution Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.User Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.5.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Supply Chain Management Market

9.3.Europe Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Supply Chain Management Market

9.3.2.Germany Supply Chain Management Market

9.3.3.France Supply Chain Management Market

9.3.4.Spain Supply Chain Management Market

9.3.5.Italy Supply Chain Management Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Supply Chain Management Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Supply Chain Management Market

9.4.2.India Supply Chain Management Market

9.4.3.Japan Supply Chain Management Market

9.4.4.Australia Supply Chain Management Market

9.4.5.South Korea Supply Chain Management Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Supply Chain Management Market

9.5.Latin America Supply Chain Management Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Supply Chain Management Market

9.5.2.Mexico Supply Chain Management Market

9.6.Rest of The World Supply Chain Management Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.SAP SE

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Oracle Corporation

10.2.3.JDA Software Group, Inc.

10.2.4.Infor

10.2.5.Manhattan Associates

10.2.6.Epicor Software Corporation

10.2.7.The Descartes Systems Group Inc.

10.2.8.HighJump

10.2.9.Kinaxis Inc.

10.2.10.IBM Corporation

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

