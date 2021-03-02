Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Forecasts, Applications, Trends & Opportunities – Merck KGaA, URENCO Limited, Omicron, Trace Sciences

“

The global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations.

This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Cambridge Isotope Laboratories, Merck KGaA, URENCO Limited, Omicron Biochemicals, Trace Sciences International and more – all the leading players operating in the global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market is valued approximately at USD 269 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a growth rate of more than 3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Stable isotope-labeled compounds are a type of non-radioactive chemical substances, which have gained significant acceptance among researchers involved in metabolism-negotiated toxicity experiments. Also, the extensive utilization of mass spectrometry (MS) or nuclear magnetic resonance (NMR) has expanded the field of metabolic research. This has enabled researchers to make improved usage of stable isotope-labeled compounds for assessing drug toxicity and their disposition prior to use among patients. The role of stable isotope-labeled compounds has been intensifying in mechanistic toxicity experiments, due to the fact that they enriche drug delivery research throughout the world. As a result, it plays a significant role in the administration of many chronic diseases, notably cancer and diabetes. Furthermore, the rise in prevalence of cancer around the world, increasing research activities in the biotechnology and pharmaceutical sector, and increasing proteomics research are the few factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. As per the International Agency for Research on Cancer (IARC), in 2018, around 17 million new cases of cancer and 9.5 million deaths due to cancer were reported around the world. Also, the global burden of cancer is likely to reach almost 27.5 million new cancer cases along with 16.3 million cancer deaths by the year 2040, owing to the robust growth of the geriatric population all over the world. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for stable isotope-labeled compounds thereby, contributing to the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of stable isotope-labeled compound, coupled with a shortage of skilled professionals are the few major factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. Asia-pacific is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the rising government support and funding to prevent the occurrence of cancer, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the presence of well-established healthcare infrastructure and rising pharmaceutical research activities in developed nations, such as the US and Canada, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds market across the North America region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

Merck KGaA

URENCO Limited

Omicron Biochemicals

Trace Sciences International

Alsachim SAS

Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

PerkinElmer

BOC Sciences

CortecNet

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Hydrogen-2

Carbon-13

Oxygen-18

Nitrogen-15

Others

By Application:

Research Applications

Clinical Diagnostics

Industrial Applications

Others

By End-User:

Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

Academic & Research Institutes

Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Dynamics

3.1.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Hydrogen-2

5.4.2.Carbon-13

5.4.3.Oxygen-18

5.4.4.Nitrogen-15

5.4.5.Others

Chapter 6.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Research Applications

6.4.2.Clinical Diagnostics

6.4.3.Industrial Applications

6.4.4.Others

Chapter 7.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, by End-User

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Pharmaceutical & Biotechnology Companies

7.4.2.Academic & Research Institutes

7.4.3.Hospitals & Diagnostic Centers

7.4.4.Others

Chapter 8.Global Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.2.1.U.S. Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.2.1.1.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.3.Europe Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.3.2.Germany Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.3.3.France Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.3.4.Spain Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.3.5.Italy Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.4.2.India Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.4.3.Japan Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.4.4.Australia Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.4.5.South Korea Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.5.Latin America Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.5.2.Mexico Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

8.6.Rest of The World Stable Isotope Labeled Compounds Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Cambridge Isotope Laboratories

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Merck KGaA

9.2.3.URENCO Limited

9.2.4.Omicron Biochemicals

9.2.5.Trace Sciences International

9.2.6.Alsachim SAS

9.2.7.Taiyo Nippon Sanso Corporation

9.2.8.PerkinElmer

9.2.9.BOC Sciences

9.2.10.CortecNet

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

