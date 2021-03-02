Global Smart Syringe Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth, Demands, Trends, Production, Supply & Sales – Braun Melsungen Ag, Becton, Dickinson, Cardinal Health

“

The global Smart Syringe market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Smart Syringe market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Smart Syringe market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Smart Syringe market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Smart Syringe market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Smart Syringe market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Smart Syringe market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Smart Syringe Market is valued approximately at USD 6.8 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 8.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart syringes are medical devices which are designed to be reused with safety mechanisms and which also regulate unsafe injection practices. They smart syringes avoid needlestick injuries and prevent transmission of blood-borne diseases such as hepatitis B virus (HBV), hepatitis C virus (HCV), and human immunodeficiency virus (HIV). Smart Syringes used in drug delivery, vaccination, and blood specimen collection. The rising technological advancements, surge in incidences of needlestick injuries and growth in awareness of smart syringes are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. For instance: according to The World Health Organization (WHO), each year 2 million injuries have been recorded from needle-sticks and other sharp objects occur to over 35 million health care workers in the world. Furthermore, the introduction of products and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 08th July 2020, Becton, Dickinson, and Company agreed into a public-private partnership with Government Biomedical Advanced Research and Development Authority (BARDA) to develop new manufacturing lines of injection that delivers more than 100 million of syringes and needles. However, high cost and unaffordability of safety syringes and alternative modes of drug delivery is the major factor restraining the growth of global Smart Syringe market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart Syringe market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the large adoption of safety syringes, owing to rise in awareness associated with needle stick injuries, coupled with continual improvements in healthcare practices in healthcare centers across the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Braun Melsungen Ag

Becton, Dickinson, And Company

Cardinal Health, Inc.

Gerresheimer Ag

Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

Nipro Corporation

Retractable Technologies, Inc.

Revolutions Medical Corporation

Smiths Group Plc.

Terumo Corporation

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Auto Disable Syringes

Active Safety Syringes

Passive Safety Syringes

By Application:

Drug Delivery

Vaccination

Blood Specimen Collection

By Age Group:

Paediatrics

Adults

By End User:

Hospitals & HMOs

Diabetic patients

Family practices (Physicians)

Psychiatrics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart Syringe Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Smart Syringe Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Smart Syringe Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Smart Syringe Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Smart Syringe Market, by Age Group, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Smart Syringe Market, by End User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Smart Syringe Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Smart Syringe Market Dynamics

3.1.Smart Syringe Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Smart Syringe Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Smart Syringe Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Smart Syringe Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Smart Syringe Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Smart Syringe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Auto Disable Syringes

5.4.2.Active Safety Syringes

5.4.3.Passive Safety Syringes

Chapter 6.Global Smart Syringe Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Smart Syringe Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Smart Syringe Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Smart Syringe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Drug Delivery

6.4.2.Vaccination

6.4.3.Blood Specimen Collection

Chapter 7.Global Smart Syringe Market, by Age Group

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Smart Syringe Market by Age Group, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Smart Syringe Market Estimates & Forecasts by Age Group 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Smart Syringe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Pediatrics

7.4.2.Adults

Chapter 8.Global Smart Syringe Market, by End User

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Smart Syringe Market by End User, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Smart Syringe Market Estimates & Forecasts by End User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Smart Syringe Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospitals & HMOs

8.4.2.Diabetic patients

8.4.3.Family practices (Physicians)

8.4.4.Psychiatrics

8.4.5.Others

Chapter 9.Global Smart Syringe Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Smart Syringe Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Smart Syringe Market

9.2.1.1.U.S. Smart Syringe Market

9.2.1.2.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.Age Group breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.5.End User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Smart Syringe Market

9.3.Europe Smart Syringe Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Smart Syringe Market

9.3.2.Germany Smart Syringe Market

9.3.3.France Smart Syringe Market

9.3.4.Spain Smart Syringe Market

9.3.5.Italy Smart Syringe Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Smart Syringe Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Smart Syringe Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Smart Syringe Market

9.4.2.India Smart Syringe Market

9.4.3.Japan Smart Syringe Market

9.4.4.Australia Smart Syringe Market

9.4.5.South Korea Smart Syringe Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Smart Syringe Market

9.5.Latin America Smart Syringe Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Smart Syringe Market

9.5.2.Mexico Smart Syringe Market

9.6.Rest of The World Smart Syringe Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.Braun Melsungen Ag

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2.Becton, Dickinson, And Company

10.2.3.Cardinal Health, Inc.

10.2.4.Gerresheimer Ag

10.2.5.Merit Medical Systems, Inc.

10.2.6.Nipro Corporation

10.2.7.Retractable Technologies, Inc.

10.2.8.Revolutions Medical Corporation

10.2.9.Smiths Group Plc.

10.2.10.Terumo Corporation

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

