Global Smart City Platform Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Investments, Developments, Challenges & Opportunities – Cisco Systems, IBM, Siemens, Hitachi, Microsoft

“

Latest Research Report on Global Smart City Platform Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Smart City Platform market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Smart City Platform market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Smart City Platform market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Smart City Platform market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Smart City Platform market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Smart City Platform market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Smart City Platform market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Get The Sample Report PDF with TOC & List of Figures @ https://marketresearchport.com/request-sample/89678

The global Smart City Platform market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Smart City Platform market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Cisco Systems Inc., International Business Machines Corporation, Siemens AG, Hitachi Ltd., Microsoft Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Smart City Platform market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Smart City Platform market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Smart City Platform market.

Global Smart City Platform Market is valued approximately at USD 124.7 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 11.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Smart Cities comprise of systems including security and access control systems, building automation systems, water treatment and supply, emergency management systems, intelligent grid, smart lighting system, renewable power, transportation and others. Smart city platform resides at enterprise level which perform functions such as performance management, analytics, remote asset monitoring, decision support and/or presentation components. It further includes data management, application enablement, visualization, cybersecurity, network management, reporting, simulation, device management and many others. Thus, the platform boosts interoperability between different sectors, to promote innovation and allow citizens to gain advantages from intelligent surroundings. The rising preference for platforms over standalone solutions, increase in urban population actuating smart management and digital transformation will drive the market growth.

Also, increasing adoption of IoT technology for infrastructure management and city monitoring and digital transformations driving smart cities which in result accelerate the demand of smart cities platform market over the forecast period. For instance: as per Statista, the global technology spending on smart city initiative was USD 81 billion in 2018 and is estimated to rise by USD 189.5 billion in 2023. Furthermore, the rising advancements and other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 19th November 2019, Quantela Inc. and Cisco launched an outcome-based project financing for smart city projects. These finance model includes operations of Cisco Kinetic for Cities (CKC) Platform combined with Quantela’s Atlantis Intelligence Solution for smart city project. Whereas, complicated and costly infrastructure of smart city platforms is the major factor restraining the growth of global Smart City Platform market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Smart City Platform market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the rising demand for high-speed networks and growing adoption rate of smart technologies in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Cisco Systems, Inc.

International Business Machines Corporation

Siemens AG

Hitachi, Ltd.

Microsoft Corporation

Schneider Electric

Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

Intel Corporation

NEC Corporation

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

by Offering:

Platforms

Services

by Delivery Model:

Offshore

Hybrid

Onsite

By Application:

Smart Transportation

Public Safety

Smart Energy and Utilities

Infrastructure Management

Citizen Engagement

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Smart City Platform Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Market Research Port provides research reports that are competitively priced for you. So, Get in touch with us today for the latest report on the Smart City Platform market.

Explore Complete Report on Smart City Platform Market @ https://marketresearchport.com/reports/global-smart-city-platform-market-analysis-by-offering-platforms-and-services-by-delivery-model-small-and-me/89678

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Smart City Platform market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Smart City Platform market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Smart City Platform market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Smart City Platform Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Smart City Platform Market, by Offering 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Smart City Platform Market, by Delivery Model, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Smart City Platform Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Smart City Platform Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Smart City Platform Market Dynamics

3.1.Smart City Platform Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Smart City Platform Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Smart City Platform Market, by Offering

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Smart City Platform Market by Offering Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Smart City Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Smart City Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Platforms

5.4.2.Services

Chapter 6.Global Smart City Platform Market, by Delivery Model

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Smart City Platform Market by Delivery Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Smart City Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Delivery Model 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Smart City Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Offshore

6.4.2.Hybrid

6.4.3.Onsite

Chapter 7.Global Smart City Platform Market, by Application

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Smart City Platform Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Smart City Platform Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Smart City Platform Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Smart Transportation

7.4.2.Public Safety

7.4.3.Smart Energy and Utilities

7.4.4.Infrastructure Management

7.4.5.Citizen Engagement

Chapter 8.Global Smart City Platform Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Smart City Platform Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Smart City Platform Market

8.2.1.1.U.S. Smart City Platform Market

8.2.1.2.Offeringbreakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.Delivery Model breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.4.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Smart City Platform Market

8.3.Europe Smart City Platform Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Smart City Platform Market

8.3.2.Germany Smart City Platform Market

8.3.3.France Smart City Platform Market

8.3.4.Spain Smart City Platform Market

8.3.5.Italy Smart City Platform Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Smart City Platform Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Smart City Platform Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Smart City Platform Market

8.4.2.India Smart City Platform Market

8.4.3.Japan Smart City Platform Market

8.4.4.Australia Smart City Platform Market

8.4.5.South Korea Smart City Platform Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Smart City Platform Market

8.5.Latin America Smart City Platform Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Smart City Platform Market

8.5.2.Mexico Smart City Platform Market

8.6.Rest of The World Smart City Platform Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Cisco Systems, Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.International Business Machines Corporation

9.2.3.Siemens AG

9.2.4.Hitachi, Ltd.

9.2.5.Microsoft Corporation

9.2.6.Schneider Electric

9.2.7.Huawei Technologies Co., Ltd.

9.2.8.Intel Corporation

9.2.9.NEC Corporation

9.2.10.Amazon Web Services (AWS)

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

Send An Enquiry To Request Customization on the Report @ https://marketresearchport.com/enquiry-before-buying/89678

About Us:

Market Research Port is one of the best report reseller company in the market bringing to you accurate and trustworthy market research reports by reputed publishers. Our trusted publishers have compiled their reports and findings after painstaking research and studies, set up against varied business parameters. Each report is detailed and then vetted for accuracy by industry experts. In each report, you will find deep analysis, risk analysis, market forecasts, emerging trends, different market segments, technological advancement and its impact, and a multitude of economic factors, giving you the most comprehensive market research reports.

Contact Us:

Market Research Port,

Brighton Street, Providence,

Rhode Island – 02929, United States

Contact No: +1 401 433 7610

Email: [email protected]

Website:https://marketresearchport.com/”