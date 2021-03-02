Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Overview of Key Strategies with Size & Share Analysis and Forecast 2019-2030

It is possible to incorporate a silicon rubber heating element into a surface that needs a heating and mold it to the form of the heated object. In design and implementation, these components are versatile in order to accommodate the unique shapes and sizes of objects. Additionally, most shapes, sizes, or contours can be used without compromising reliability to apply direct and effective heat. These are capable of working under many adverse conditions with high performance and are also light in weight and simple to use. In many applications where weight is a concern and the room for placing the heater is small, the low thermal mass of flexible heaters enables them to be used. They have a wide variety of applications that are automotive, commercial, and military. Silicon rubber is commonly used due to its various properties, such as being durable, robust, precise, and resistant to chemicals and moisture.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market to surpass USD Million by 2030. In various sectors, such as hotplates, tank heating, cabinet warming/telecoms, drum heating/trace heating, and refrigeration/catering equipment, silicon rubber heating elements are used. The demand for silicon rubber heating elements is expected to increase at a significant rate during the forecast period due to such diverse applications. With the rising demand for personalized goods across different end-use industries, compared to conventionally used techniques, silicon rubber heating elements provide a better alternative. During the forecast period, the market is expected to see robust growth in demand for flexible heating elements, which can be attributed to the growing use of these elements in the food, semiconductor, and pharmaceutical sectors.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Key Players

NIBE Element

Horn GmbH

Watlow

Zoppas

Minco

OMEGA

Honeywell

Winkler

Electricfor

Holroyd Components

Hotset

THERMELEC

Chromalox

Wattco

Durex

Friedr.Freek

Bucan

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Segments

1.5W/M. K~3.0W/M. K Segment to grow with the highest CAGR of 4.7% during 2019-30

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market is segmented by type as 0.8W/M.K~1.5W/M.K, and 1.5W/M.K~3.0W/M.K. The 1.5W/M.K~3.0W/M.K segment is estimated to lead the silicon rubber heating element market in 2018 and this trend is expected to continue during the forecast period. The use of these heaters in semiconductor systems (plasma etching systems, probing stations, IC test handling equipment, photo-resistant track systems), electronic appliances (refrigeration equipment, coffee makers, and wax makers), and medical, aerospace & defense, food & beverage, automotive and oil & gas applications is due to the largest market size of silicone rubber-based heating elements During the forecast period, growing demand for such systems and products is expected to push the silicone rubber-based flexible heater market towards the highest growth. They are robust and can withstand the 450 ° F (232 ° C) maximum operating temperature.

Semi-Conductor Segment to grow with the highest CAGR during 2019-30

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market is segmented by Application into Food Industry, Semiconductor Industry, Pharmaceutical industry, Transportation and Others. Electronics and semiconductors are expected to have the highest market share among different industries and exhibit the highest CAGR in the flexible heater market during the forecast period. These heaters are used in the manufacture of semiconductors, such as plasma etching devices, test stations, IC test handling facilities, photo-resist track systems, copy machines, preheating LCD displays, ATM machines, modules for semiconductor testing, handheld scanners, and various other equipment. Flexible heater applications can also be used in electronics, such as refrigeration appliances, coffee makers, and wax makers. The market for flexible heaters used in the electronics and semiconductor industries is expected to be driven by increased demand for such products.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Market Dynamics

Drivers

Rising demand for various end-use industries

Global heating element usage depends on the growing demand for various industries such as automotive, aerospace, and food and beverages for end-use. Electronics and digital devices, including temperature-resistant detectors, liquid crystal displays (LCDs), industrial food equipment, 3D printers, surgical devices, and other smart devices, are rapidly being consumed. Besides, their growing use is due to developments in versatile heaters with advanced technology and reductions in cost. All such variables are anticipated to drive the global demand for versatile heaters over the forecast period.

Availability in diverse product portfolio

Heating components of silicone rubber are made from engraved heating foils or heating wires that are insulated and encapsulated between two silicone mats supported by fibers of textile glass. For applications that require homogeneous heat and precise distribution of temperature, silicone heater mats are suitable. Silicone heater mats are characterized by outstanding controllability and rapid response due to low thermal mass. For various aerospace applications, the tiny construction height and the low mass of silicone heater mats make them exceptional. These mats for catering machines, laboratory equipment, and electronic components support moisture and humidity resistance.

Restrain

Temperature Limitations

To prevent malfunctions in products or electronics, many systems must have a fixed temperature. In the food industry, temperature limits are often generally found. Before being served, cooked food that is kept warm with adjustable heaters should not go below a certain temperature or the food can become unhealthy to consume. Some foods and drinks will also need to be heated to a temperature so that they can be dispensed by machines properly. Furthermore, the thickness of the materials to be heated may also influence the element’s effectiveness. Off-gassing is another element to consider. Over time, some materials can emit gas. In vacuum conditions, this can affect applications

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market: Regions

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market is segmented based on regional analysis into five major regions. These include North America, Latin America, Europe, APAC, and MENA.

Global Silicon Rubber Heating Element Market Due to the high demand for different types of flexible heaters, such as silicon rubber, polyimide film, and polyester heaters in these regions, North America and Europe are expected to record substantial growth. Over the forecast era, the Middle East & Africa, followed by Latin America, are expected to experience a steady growth rate in the market for silicon rubber heating elements. Due to heavy investments in China and India in innovation and growth, as well as technological advances in electronic and smart devices, automotive, and other industries, Asia Pacific is expected to account for a significant share in the market for silicon rubber heating elements.

