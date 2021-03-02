Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Demands, Growth Estimates, Consumption, Size, Shares, Production & Sales – Abbott, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

“

The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Abbott Laboratories, Becton, Dickinson and Company, B. Braun Melsungen AG, F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market have been profiled in this research report.

You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market is valued approximately at USD 8.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 4.2% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Self-monitoring of blood glucose is an integral phase in management of diabetes around the world. Self-monitoring blood glucose (SMBG) devices are primarily used to track and monitor the level of blood glucose among diabetic patients. These devices are easy-to-use and helps patients to decide the insulin dosage. SMBG devices mainly consists of lancets, test strips, and blood glucose meters that used to detect the blood glucose level. The increase in self-monitoring blood glucose market is imputed to the fact that the necessity for safer and faster diagnosis of diabetes is relentlessly expanding across the globe. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of diabetes coupled with growing government initiatives for spreading awareness among people to treat their health condition are the few other factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the International Diabetic Federation (IDF), the prevalence rate of diabetes among adults was estimated around 463 million adults (20-79 years) in 2019, and this estimation is likely to reach nearly 700 million by the year 2045. Likewise, as per the IDF Diabetes Atlas in 2019, the numbers of diabetic patients in Europe is likely to reach around 68 million by the year 2045, and the total health expenditure for the treatment of diabetes valued at USD 214 billion. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the demand for self-monitor blood glucose devices, thereby contributing to the market growth all over the world. However, the high cost of the advanced self-monitoring blood glucose devices with the lack of reimbursement policies are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of advanced self-monitoring blood glucose devices along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of diabetes aligned with the improving patient awareness about these devices in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Becton, Dickinson and Company

B. Braun Melsungen AG

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Johnson & Johnson

Medtronic plc

PHC Holdings Corporation

Sanofi S.A.

Terumo Corporation

Trividia Health, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product:

Test Strips

Lancets

Blood Glucose Meters

By Application:

Type 1 Diabetes

Type 2 Diabetes

Gestational Diabetes

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Home Settings

Diagnostic Centers

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by Product, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Dynamics

3.1.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by Product

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market by Product, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Test Strips

5.4.2.Lancets

5.4.3.Blood Glucose Meters

Chapter 6.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Type 1 Diabetes

6.4.2.Type 2 Diabetes

6.4.3.Gestational Diabetes

Chapter 7.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, by End-Use

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market by End-Use – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Hospitals

7.4.2.Home Settings

7.4.3.Diagnostic Centers

Chapter 8.Global Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.2.1.U.S. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.2.1.1.Product breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.3.Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.3.2.Germany Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.3.3.France Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.3.4.Spain Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.3.5.Italy Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.4.2.India Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.4.3.Japan Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.4.4.Australia Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.4.5.South Korea Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.5.Latin America Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.5.2.Mexico Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

8.6.Rest of The World Self-Monitoring Blood Glucose Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Abbott Laboratories

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Becton, Dickinson and Company

9.2.3.B. Braun Melsungen AG

9.2.4.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

9.2.5.Johnson & Johnson

9.2.6.Medtronic plc

9.2.7.PHC Holdings Corporation

9.2.8.Sanofi S.A.

9.2.9.Terumo Corporation

9.2.10.Trividia Health, Inc.

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

