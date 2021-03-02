Global SCADA Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Growth Estimates, Investments, Developments & Opportunities – ABB, Emerson, Rockwell Automation, Schneider, Siemens

“

Latest Research Report on Global SCADA Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global SCADA market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the SCADA market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the SCADA market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on SCADA market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the SCADA market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the SCADA market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the SCADA market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global SCADA market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the SCADA market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. ABB, Emerson Electric, Rockwell Automation, Schneider Electric, Siemens and more – all the leading players operating in the global SCADA market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the SCADA market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the SCADA market.

Global SCADA Market is valued approximately at USD 11.00 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.70% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Supervisory Control and Data Acquisition (SCADA) is referred as a system of software and hardware elements that provides industrial organizations to gather, monitor and process real-time data etc. Also, it provides services of direct interaction with devices in an organization including valves, sensors, pumps and motor with the help of human machine interface software and record events into log files to the end users such as oil & gas, power generation, telecommunication, pharmaceuticals, and manufacturing etc. SCADA plays essential role in industrial automation to efficiently monitor & control various processes indulged in manufacturing & processing sector thereby rapid growth in industrial automation is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. For instance: According to the International Federation of Robotics (IFR), the globally usage of industrial robots are growing with 14% every year and projected to increase by 630,000 units by 2021 from 421,000 in 2018. Asia and Australia are the biggest users of industrial robots as per IFR, and over 60% of world industrial robots are used in these regions. As per International Federation of Robotics (IFR), China is the largest user of industrial robots with over 137,000 units followed by Japan with over 45,000 units. Similarly, revenue from internet of things in Asia Pacific region was over USD 666.54 billion and increased to USD 758.82 billion by 2019. As per the study by General Electronics 2018, sector-wise break-up of manufacturing shows that dependency on industrial IoT applications is the highest in Power and energy sector with 64%, followed by aviation & aerospace and utilities that is 62% and 58% respectively. Additionally, rapid growth in power generation across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high capital requirement for installation and maintenance of SCADA system is hampering the growth of market over the forthcoming years.

The regional analysis of global SCADA Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to rapid growth in adoption of SCADA in various end use industries. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as introduction of 5G technologies in industrial sector and growing production of renewable energy would create lucrative growth prospects for the SCADA Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

ABB

Emerson Electric

Rockwell Automation

Schneider Electric

Siemens

General Electric

Honeywell International

Omron

Yokogawa Electric

Willowglen Systems

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Component Components of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Human Machine Interface

Remote Terminal Unit

Programmatic Logic Controller

Communication system

Others

By Architecture:

Hardware

Software

Services

By Industry:

Oil & gas

Power & Energy

Water & wastewater

Transportation

Telecommunication

Chemicals

Pharmaceuticals

Food & Beverage

Manufacturing

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global SCADA Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the SCADA market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the SCADA market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the SCADA market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

