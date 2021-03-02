Global Predictive Analytics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Trends & Opportunities – IBM, Oracle, SAP SE, Microsoft, SAS Institute Inc.

“

Latest Research Report on Global Predictive Analytics Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.

The global Predictive Analytics market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Predictive Analytics market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Predictive Analytics market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Predictive Analytics market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Predictive Analytics market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Predictive Analytics market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Predictive Analytics market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Predictive Analytics market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Predictive Analytics market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation, Oracle Corporation, SAP SE, Microsoft Corporation, SAS Institute Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Predictive Analytics market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Predictive Analytics market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter’s Five Forces analysis. You get a detailed and fully prepared report on the Predictive Analytics market.

Global Predictive Analytics Market is valued approximately USD 6.9 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 22.17 % over the forecast period 2020-2027. Predictive analytics extract information from current and historical datasets, using data mining, statistics, machine learning, modeling and artificial intelligence to predict potential future outcomes and trends. Predictive analytics helps organization to look forward, anticipating outcomes and provides decision options that are benefited from the predictions and its implications. The rising adoption of predictive analytics for forecasting future market trends, enterprises’ need for ensuring market competitiveness and growing adoption of big data and other related technologies are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. Big data is changing the face of marketing tremendously, as most of the population now own smartphones and more and more devices become smart, thus availability of information is high. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 25th September 2018, Oracle Corporation launched Predictive Analytics, Machine Learning Solution that provides tools to analyze data, a platform to train, deploy, and manage analytical results and models; and collaboration tools for extended enterprise teams including data engineers, DevOps, businesspeople, application developers, and AI engineers. However, changing regional data regulations leading to the time-consuming restructuring of predictive models is the major factor restraining the growth of global Predictive Analytics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Predictive Analytics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the growing adoption of predictive analytics as well as high penetration of predictive analytics in multiple industry verticals, such as retail and ecommerce, BFSI, and government. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Oracle Corporation

SAP SE

Microsoft Corporation

SAS Institute, Inc.

Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

NTT Data Corporation

Tableau Software, Inc.

Tibco Software, Inc.

Rapidminer, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solutions

Services

By Organization Size:

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Large Enterprises

By Deployment Model:

On-Premises

Cloud

By Industry Vertical:

Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

Telecommunications and It

Retail and Ecommerce

Healthcare and Life Sciences

Manufacturing

Government and Defense

Energy and Utilities

Transportation and Logistics

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Predictive Analytics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Predictive Analytics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Predictive Analytics Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Predictive Analytics Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment Model, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Predictive Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Predictive Analytics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Predictive Analytics Market Dynamics

3.1.Predictive Analytics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Predictive Analytics Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Predictive Analytics Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Predictive Analytics Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Predictive Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Predictive Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solutions

5.4.2. Services

Chapter 6.Global Predictive Analytics Market, by Organization Size

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Predictive Analytics Market by Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Predictive Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Predictive Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

6.4.2.Large Enterprises

Chapter 7.Global Predictive Analytics Market, by Deployment Model

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Predictive Analytics Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Predictive Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Predictive Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.On-Premises

7.4.2.Cloud

Chapter 8.Global Predictive Analytics Market, by Industry Vertical

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Predictive Analytics Market by Industry Vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Predictive Analytics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry Vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Predictive Analytics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1.Banking, Financial Services, and Insurance

8.4.2.Telecommunications and It

8.4.3.Retail and Ecommerce

8.4.4.Healthcare and Life Sciences

8.4.5.Manufacturing

8.4.6.Government and Defense

8.4.7.Energy and Utilities

8.4.8.Transportation and Logistics

8.4.9.Others

Chapter 9.Global Predictive Analytics Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Predictive Analytics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Predictive Analytics Market

9.2.1.1.U.S. Predictive Analytics Market

9.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Organization Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.Deployment Model breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.5.Industry Vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Predictive Analytics Market

9.3.Europe Predictive Analytics Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Predictive Analytics Market

9.3.2.Germany Predictive Analytics Market

9.3.3.France Predictive Analytics Market

9.3.4.Spain Predictive Analytics Market

9.3.5.Italy Predictive Analytics Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Predictive Analytics Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Predictive Analytics Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Predictive Analytics Market

9.4.2.India Predictive Analytics Market

9.4.3.Japan Predictive Analytics Market

9.4.4.Australia Predictive Analytics Market

9.4.5.South Korea Predictive Analytics Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Predictive Analytics Market

9.5.Latin America Predictive Analytics Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Predictive Analytics Market

9.5.2.Mexico Predictive Analytics Market

9.6.Rest of The World Predictive Analytics Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Oracle Corporation

10.2.3.SAP SE

10.2.4.Microsoft Corporation

10.2.5.SAS Institute, Inc.

10.2.6.Fair Isaac Corporation (FICO)

10.2.7.NTT Data Corporation

10.2.8.Tableau Software, Inc.

10.2.9.Tibco Software, Inc.

10.2.10.Rapidminer, Inc.

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

