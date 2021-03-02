Global Positive material identification Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Developments & Opportunities – Olympus, Hitachi, Thermo Fisher, Ametek, Bruker

“

The global Positive material identification market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Positive material identification market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Positive material identification market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Positive material identification market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Positive material identification market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Positive material identification market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Positive material identification market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Positive material identification Market is valued approximately at USD 11.07 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Positive material identification (PMI) is a system that performs analysis along with identification of materials with the help of various non-destructive methods among end-use industries to confirm that the intended materials are the actual materials that are used in particular sector. It provides the metallic alloy composition of materials and it is proved as a well-established technique that can either be performed in the field using handheld devices or in laboratory. The growing oil & gas industries is the factor propelling the growth of positive material identification market over the forecast years. In oil & gas industry, PMI helps in monitoring, controlling and further tracking various incidents in the oil & gas processing industries such as incurable accidents, property damage, pipe leakage and replacements etc. For instance: According to the International Energy Agency (IEA), the daily demand for crude oil worldwide is expected to reach almost 100.6 million barrels to 2019 from 96.2 million barrels in 2016. Furthermore, the IEA also estimated that global natural gas production was around 3,937 billion cubic meters in 2018, representing an increase of more than 4.0% from 2017. Also, according to BP Statistical Review, the crude oil production in Asia-Pacific accounted for around 47.6 thousand million barrels in the year 2018 which enhanced and reached to around 47.8 thousand million barrels in the year 2019. Additionally, stringent safety regulations by governments and quality control requirements is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, high cost associated with PMI equipment is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Positive material identification Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the presence of innovative technological advancement in PMI equipment in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as growing number of large-scale infrastructure projects in the region would create lucrative growth prospects for the Positive material identification Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in report are:

Olympus Corporation

Hitachi, Ltd.

Thermo Fisher scientific

Ametek inc.

Bruker corporation

Shimadzu corporation

SGS

Intertek Group Plc

Bureau Veritas

TUV SUD

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Technique Techniques of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technique:

X-Ray fluorescence

Optical emission spectrometry

By Offering:

Equipment

Services

By Form Factor:

Portable analyzer

Benchtop analyzer

By Industry:

Oil & gas

Metals & Heavy machinery

Aerospace & defense

Automotive

Chemicals

Infrastructure

Pharmaceuticals

Power Generation

Scrap Recycling

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Positive material identification Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Positive material identification Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Positive material identification Market, by Technique, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Positive material identification Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Positive material identification Market, by Form Factor, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Positive material identification Market, by Industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Positive material identification Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Positive material identification Market Dynamics

3.1.Positive material identification Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Positive material identification Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Positive material identification Market, by Technique

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Positive material identification Market by Technique, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Positive material identification Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technique 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Positive material identification Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. X-Ray fluorescence

5.4.2. Optical emission spectrometry

Chapter 6.Global Positive material identification Market, by Offering

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Positive material identification Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Positive material identification Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Positive material identification Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Equipment

6.4.2. Services

Chapter 7.Global Positive material identification Market, by Form Factor

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Positive material identification Market by Form Factor, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Positive material identification Market Estimates & Forecasts by Form Factor 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Positive material identification Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Portable analyser

7.4.2.Benchtop analyser

Chapter 8.Global Positive material identification Market, by Industry

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Positive material identification Market by Industry, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Positive material identification Market Estimates & Forecasts by Industry 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Positive material identification Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Oil & gas

8.4.2. Metals & Heavy machinery

8.4.3. Aerospace & defence

8.4.4. Automotive

8.4.5. Chemicals

8.4.6. Infrastructure

8.4.7. Pharmaceuticals

8.4.8. Power Generation

8.4.9. Scrap Recycling

Chapter 9.Global Positive material identification Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Positive material identification Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Positive material identification Market

9.2.1.U.S. Positive material identification Market

9.2.1.1. Technique breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.2.Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Form Factor breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.Industry breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2. Canada Positive material identification Market

9.3.Europe Positive material identification Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Positive material identification Market

9.3.2.Germany Positive material identification Market

9.3.3.France Positive material identification Market

9.3.4.Spain Positive material identification Market

9.3.5.Italy Positive material identification Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Positive material identification Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Positive material identification Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Positive material identification Market

9.4.2.India Positive material identification Market

9.4.3.Japan Positive material identification Market

9.4.4.Australia Positive material identification Market

9.4.5.South Korea Positive material identification Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Positive material identification Market

9.5.Latin America Positive material identification Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Positive material identification Market

9.5.2.Mexico Positive material identification Market

9.6.Rest of The World Positive material identification Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.Olympus

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Technique Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2. Hitachi

10.2.3. Thermo Fisher

10.2.4. Ametek

10.2.5. Bruker

10.2.6. Shimadzu

10.2.7.SGS

10.2.8.Intertek

10.2.9.Bureau Veritas

10.2.10. TUV SUD

Chapter 11.Research Technique

11.1.Research Technique

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

