Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Trends, Research, Analysis & Forecast 2027 Major Growth By ALLERGAN, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated

Ophthalmic drugs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2020 to 2027. Data Bridge Market Research analyses the market is growing at a healthy CAGR in the above-mentioned research forecast period. Rising prevalence of the eyes disorders worldwide and emerging markets are the factors responsible for the growth of this market.

The market competitors currently working on the ophthalmic drugs market are Akorn, Inc., Johnson & Johnson Vision, Mitotech, SA, ALLERGAN, Santen Pharmaceutical Co., Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., Bausch & Lomb Incorporated, AERIE PHARMACEUTICALS, INC., Novartis AG, Merck Sharp & Dohme Corp., Bayer AG, and F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. among others.

Global Ophthalmic Drugs Market Scope and Market Size

Ophthalmic drugs market is segmented on the basis of drugs, application, route of administration, end-users and distribution channel.

On the basis of drugs, the ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into anti-infective, anti-angiogenic, anti-inflammatory, anti-allergy, anti-vascular endothelial growth factor, anti-glaucoma and others.

On the basis of application, ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into retinal disorders, eye allergy, dry eye, glaucoma, uveitis, eye infection, cataract and others.

Route of administration segment of ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into topical, systemic, ocular and others.

On the basis of end-users, ophthalmic drugs market is segmented into hospitals, specialty clinics and others.

On the basis of distribution channel, ophthalmic drugs market has also been segmented into hospital pharmacy, retail pharmacy and others.

North America is projected to account largest market share due to rise in the number of surgical procedures, advanced technology for the diagnosis and treatment. Europe is anticipated to propel the ophthalmic market due to rise in expenditure of R&D and high patient pool. Asia Pacific is growing at faster rate due to rise in the incidence of eyes related disorders.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Ophthalmic Drugs Market

8 Ophthalmic Drugs Market, By Service

9 Ophthalmic Drugs Market, By Deployment Type

10 Ophthalmic Drugs Market, By Organization Size

11 Ophthalmic Drugs Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

