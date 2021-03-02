Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Developments, Challenges & Opportunities – Agilent, Illumina, QIAGEN, Thermo Fisher Scientific, F. Hoffmann-La Roche

“

Latest Research Report on Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

The global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Oncology Companion Diagnostic market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Agilent Technologies Inc., Illumina Inc., QIAGEN N.V., Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market is valued approximately at USD 2.2 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Oncology companion diagnostic is an in vitro medical device that provides information for the use of multiple drug or biological oncology products. This diagnostic test helps a health care professional to analyze and determine, whether an oncology or particular therapeutic product is valuable to patients and can outweigh any potential serious side effects or risks. The rising awareness for the advantages of companion diagnostics, growing need for targeted therapy, increasing global incidence of cancer and growing application areas of companion diagnostics are the few factors responsible for growth of the market over the forecast period. As per the Our World in Data Organization, breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer with an estimated number of about 17 million people with breast cancer in 2017. Further, as per the source, in 2018, about 2 million new cases were registered breast cancer worldwide. As per the American cancer society, breast cancer is the second leading cause of cancer-related deaths in women across the globe.

Also, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total new cases of liver cancer were reported 841,080 in 2018 and an estimated 781, 631 people died due to liver cancer, globally. Further increasing R&D expenditure in pharmaceutical industry for the introduction of better and beneficial drugs for patients will drive the market growth. For instance: as per Statista, the global research and development spending in pharmaceutical industry was USD 186 billion in 2019 and had experienced totaled USD 136 billion in 2012. Also, it is expected to rise by USD 233 billion spending of global research and development in pharmaceutical industry in 2026. However, high cost of companion diagnostic tests and uncertain reimbursement scenario in different regions are the major factors restraining the growth of global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Oncology Companion Diagnostic market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. Asia Pacific is the leading/significant region across the world owing to the high incidence of cancer, increasing proteomics & genomics research, growing research funding, rising investments by pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies, and growing awareness about personalized therapeutics in several APAC countries.

Major market player included in this report are:

Agilent Technologies, Inc.

Illumina, Inc.

QIAGEN N.V.

Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

ARUP Laboratories

Abbott

Myriad Genetics, Inc.

bioMérieux SA

Invivoscribe, Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Product & Service:

Product

Services

By Technology:

Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

Others

By Disease Type:

Breast Cancer

Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

Colorectal Cancer

Leukemia

Melanoma

Prostate Cancer

Others

By End Use:

Hospital

Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

Academic Medical Center

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Oncology Companion Diagnostic market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Product & Service, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Disease Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by End Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Dynamics

3.1.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Product & Service

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market by Product & Service, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts by Product & Service 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Product

5.4.2.Services

Chapter 6.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Technology

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR)

6.4.2.Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS)

6.4.3.Immunohistochemistry (IHC)

6.4.4.In situ hybridization (ISH)/Fluorescence in situ hybridization (FISH)

6.4.5.Others

Chapter 7.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by Disease Type

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market by Disease Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts by Disease Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Breast Cancer

7.4.2.Non-Small Cell Lung Cancer

7.4.3.Colorectal Cancer

7.4.4.Leukemia

7.4.5.Melanoma

7.4.6.Prostate Cancer

7.4.7.Others

Chapter 8.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, by End Use

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market by End Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Estimates & Forecasts by End Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Hospital

8.4.2.Pathology/Diagnostic Laboratory

8.4.3.Academic Medical Center

Chapter 9.Global Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, Regional Analysis

9.1.Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market, Regional Market Snapshot

9.2.North America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.2.1.1.U.S. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.2.1.2.Product & Service breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.3.Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.4.Disease Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.1.5.End Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

9.2.2.Canada Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.3.Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Snapshot

9.3.1.U.K. Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.3.2.Germany Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.3.3.France Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.3.4.Spain Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.3.5.Italy Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.3.6.Rest of Europe Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.4.Asia-Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Snapshot

9.4.1.China Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.4.2.India Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.4.3.Japan Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.4.4.Australia Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.4.5.South Korea Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.5.Latin America Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market Snapshot

9.5.1.Brazil Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.5.2.Mexico Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

9.6.Rest of The World Oncology Companion Diagnostic Market

Chapter 10.Competitive Intelligence

10.1.Top Market Strategies

10.2.Company Profiles

10.2.1.Agilent Technologies, Inc.

10.2.1.1.Key Information

10.2.1.2.Overview

10.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

10.2.1.4.Product Summary

10.2.1.5.Recent Developments

10.2.2.Illumina, Inc.

10.2.3.QIAGEN N.V.

10.2.4.Thermo Fisher Scientific, Inc.

10.2.5.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

10.2.6.ARUP Laboratories

10.2.7.Abbott

10.2.8.Myriad Genetics, Inc.

10.2.9.bioMérieux SA

10.2.10.Invivoscribe, Inc.

Chapter 11.Research Process

11.1.Research Process

11.1.1.Data Mining

11.1.2.Analysis

11.1.3.Market Estimation

11.1.4.Validation

11.1.5.Publishing

11.2.Research Attributes

11.3.Research Assumption

