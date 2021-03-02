Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market worth US $260.5Bn 2024 with a CAGR of 5.90%
Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery Systems, Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems, and Other Routes of Administration), By Mode of NDDS (Targeted Drug Delivery Systems, Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, and Modulated Drug Delivery Systems), and Region - Global Forecast to 2030
The report “ Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery Systems, Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems, and Other Routes of Administration), By Mode of NDDS (Targeted Drug Delivery Systems, Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, and Modulated Drug Delivery Systems), and Region – Global Forecast to 2030″ Global novel drug delivery systems market is projected to grow up to US $260.5Bn in 2024. The requirement of controlled release of drugs because most of the drugs have an optimum range of concentration in the body which is the major driving factor for the growth of the global market. Additionally, technological advancements promoting the development of novel drugs delivery systems which is another propelling factor for the growth of the target market. For instance, in October 2017, the team of researchers at the IISC (Indian Institute of Science), India, designed a novel chemical compound which can be tailored to release aspirin inside the body, during the desired duration. Nevertheless, the advancement in the drug delivery systems and increasing investment in the R&D for development of NDDS can create an opportunity for the global market.
Key Highlights:
- In 2017, Abbott acquired Alere Inc. (Alere), a diagnostic device and service provider to strengthen the company’s presence in the diagnostics markets.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global novel drug delivery systems market projected to US $260.5Bn in 2024 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR of 5.90% over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on the route of administration, mode of NDDS, and region.
- By route of administration, the global novel drug delivery systems market is segmented into oral drug delivery systems, injectable drug delivery systems, pulmonary drug delivery systems, transdermal drug delivery systems, and other routes of administration.
- By mode of NDDS, the target market is segmented into targeted drug delivery systems, controlled drug delivery systems, and modulated drug delivery systems.
- By region, the market in North America accounts highest revenue share to the global novel drug delivery systems market due to increasing inclination towards the self- administration of drugs and rise in innovation in injectable drug delivery systems.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “ Global Novel Drug Delivery Systems Market, By Route of Administration (Oral Drug Delivery Systems, Injectable Drug Delivery Systems, Pulmonary Drug Delivery Systems, Transdermal Drug Delivery Systems, and Other Routes of Administration), By Mode of NDDS (Targeted Drug Delivery Systems, Controlled Drug Delivery Systems, and Modulated Drug Delivery Systems), and by Region – global forecast till 2030
The prominent player operating in the global novel drug delivery systems market includes Abbott Laboratories, AstraZeneca PLC, Bayer AG, GlaxoSmithKline PLC, Johnson & Johnson, Merck & Co. Inc., Novartis AG, Pfizer Inc., Roche Holding AG, and Sanofi SA.
