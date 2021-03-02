Global Neuromodulation Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Reserach, Key Solutions, Developments & Opportunities – Abbott, Boston Scientific, Medtronic, Nevro, Neuropace Inc.

“

The global Neuromodulation market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Neuromodulation market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Neuromodulation market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Neuromodulation market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Neuromodulation market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Neuromodulation market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Neuromodulation market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Neuromodulation market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Neuromodulation market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Abbott Laboratories, Boston Scientific Corporation, Medtronic PLC, Nevro Corporation, Neuropace Inc. and more – all the leading players operating in the global Neuromodulation market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Neuromodulation Market is valued approximately at USD 8.1 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.1% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Neuromodulation is an intracranial and electrical therapy which has been approved by the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for the treatment of the neurological diseases. Some common diseases that can be cured through neuromodulation therapy are spinal cord injury, tremors, chronic pain, minimally conscious state, bladder control, and stroke, which are usually found in the geriatric population. The proven effectiveness and enhancing acceptance of this therapy across a range of neurological disorders is expected to surge the market growth during the forecast period. As per the study of Global Burden of Disease 2015, the prevalence of Parkinson’s diseases was reported to be around 6.2 million people worldwide and it would reach approximately 13 million people with Parkinson’s by the year 2040. Also, Parkinson’s Disease Foundation reveals that nearly 60,000 Americans are diagnosed with Parkinson’s disease every year. This, in turn, is expected to create huge demand for neuromodulation devices, thereby aiding the market growth all over the world. Moreover, the rise in research activities to expand the application of neuromodulation, along with increasing awareness concerning the safety and efficacy of neurostimulator devices are few other factors responsible for the high CAGR of the market around the world. However, the high cost of neuromodulation procedures, along with the limited availability of skilled healthcare professionals are the major factors impeding the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Neuromodulation market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of neuromodulation devices, along with the presence of a significant number of pharmaceutical and biopharmaceutical industries in the region. Whereas Asia-Pacific is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the increasing prevalence of neurological disorder due to the growing geriatric population, along with the improving healthcare infrastructure in developing nations, such as China and India, would create lucrative growth prospects for the Neuromodulation market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Medtronic PLC

Nevro Corporation

Neuropace Inc.

Neurosigma Inc.

Neuronetics Inc.

LivaNova PLC

Nuvectra

Synapse Biomedical Inc.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Technology:

Internal Neuromodulation

External Neuromodulation

By Application:

Parkinson’s Disease

Epilepsy

Depression

Dystonia

Pain Management

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Neuromodulation Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Neuromodulation Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Neuromodulation Market, by Technology, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Neuromodulation Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Neuromodulation Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Neuromodulation Market Dynamics

3.1.Neuromodulation Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Neuromodulation Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Neuromodulation Market, by Technology

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Neuromodulation Market by Technology, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Neuromodulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Technology 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Neuromodulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Internal Neuromodulation

5.4.2.External Neuromodulation

Chapter 6.Global Neuromodulation Market, by Application

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Neuromodulation Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Neuromodulation Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Neuromodulation Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Parkinson’s Disease

6.4.2.Epilepsy

6.4.3.Depression

6.4.4.Dystonia

6.4.5.Pain Management

6.4.6.Others

Chapter 7.Global Neuromodulation Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Neuromodulation Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Neuromodulation Market

7.2.1.U.S. Neuromodulation Market

7.2.1.1.Technology breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Neuromodulation Market

7.3.Europe Neuromodulation Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Neuromodulation Market

7.3.2.Germany Neuromodulation Market

7.3.3.France Neuromodulation Market

7.3.4.Spain Neuromodulation Market

7.3.5.Italy Neuromodulation Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Neuromodulation Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Neuromodulation Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Neuromodulation Market

7.4.2.India Neuromodulation Market

7.4.3.Japan Neuromodulation Market

7.4.4.Australia Neuromodulation Market

7.4.5.South Korea Neuromodulation Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Neuromodulation Market

7.5.Latin America Neuromodulation Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Neuromodulation Market

7.5.2.Mexico Neuromodulation Market

7.6.Rest of The World Neuromodulation Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1.Abbott Laboratories

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.Boston Scientific Corporation

8.2.3.Medtronic PLC

8.2.4.Nevro Corporation

8.2.5.Neuropace Inc.

8.2.6.Neurosigma Inc.

8.2.7.Neuronetics Inc.

8.2.8.LivaNova PLC

8.2.9.Nuvectra

8.2.10.Synapse Biomedical Inc.

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

