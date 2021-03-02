Global Mobile Wallet Market || keyplayers Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and VISA Inc.

The global mobile wallet market accounted for US$ 1,043.1 billion in 2019 and is estimated to be 7,580.1 billion by 2027 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 28.1%. The report. “Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Mode of Payment (Remote Payment and Near-field Communication Payment (NFC)), By Application (M-commerce, Mobile Tracking, Mobile Coupon, Mobile Transfer, and Micropayments), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key highlights:

In February 2019, America Express and Bill.com signed an agreement for vendor pay service, which enables streamlined bill payment on corporate or virtual cards

In May 2019, America Express signed an agreement to acquired Resy Networks, Inc., which offers management platform and digital restaurants reservation booking for accessing travel and lodging, exclusive events, airport lounge, and dinning access and experiences to card members

Analyst View:

Increasing penetration of smartphones globally

Rising penetration of smartphones is promoting the growth of the mobile wallet market globally. Rapid growth in the adoption of smart devices have been witnessed, over the past decade. There were above 2.26 billion smartphones in 2017 worldwide. It is predicted that by 2025, smartphones will estimate for about 77% internet-enabled devices. As smartphones adoption is growing, the trend of using financial services on mobile devices is also witnessing momentum due to cost-effectiveness and convenience. This has encouraged technology players and financial establishments to meet the rising demand for mobile applications to deliver payment services.

Growth in e-commerce services

Growth in various e-commerce platforms is also propelling the e-wallet market growth. As per 2018, above 1.5 billion customers shopped online. By 2020, the number of online customers is projected to account for about 2.5 billion. With the increase in internet coverage and evolution of global e-commerce worldwide, the ways of payment have also evolved. Consumers focus to buy the goods they like from anywhere across the globe in an effective, fast, and simple manner. This is driving the application of mobile wallets across various e-commerce platforms.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mobile Wallet Market”, By Mode of Payment (Remote Payment and Near-field Communication Payment (NFC)), By Application (M commerce, Mobile Tracking, Mobile Coupon, Mobile Transfer, and Micropayments), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

Key Market Insights from the report:

By mode of payment, the remote payment segment is projected to lead the target market in terms of revenue share and is accounted to continue its dominance in the coming years

By application, M-commerce is projected to lead the target market, due to increasing adoption of smartphones across the globe. Additionally, introducing multi-channel strategies by merchants due to growing competition from internet vendors is also promoting growth of this segment.

By region, Asia Pacific led the mobile wallet market with a 60% share of the overall market in 2018, owing to growing number of e-commerce platforms including Alibaba and Flipkart. Promising initiatives undertaken by the government to encourage the use of digital payment channels are also boosting the growth of the market.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global mobile wallet market includes Amazon Web Services Inc., American Express Banking Corp., PayPal Holdings, Inc., Apple Inc., Google Inc., Mastercard Incorporated, Alipay.com, AT&T Inc., Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd., and VISA Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory framework across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included into the report.

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Mobile Wallet Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Mode of Payment Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Segment Trends

Remote Payment Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Near-field Communication Payment (NFC) Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Application, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Segment Trends

M-commerce Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Mobile Tracking Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Mobile Coupon Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Mobile Transfer Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Micropayments Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2027

Global Mobile Wallet Market, By Region, 2019 – 2027, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2027 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2027 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2027 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2027 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2027 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Mode of Payment, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2027 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2027 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Amazon Web Services Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies American Express Banking Corp. PayPal Holdings, Inc. Apple Inc. Google Inc. Mastercard Incorporated Alipay.com AT&T Inc. Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. VISA Inc.

The Last Word Future Impact

