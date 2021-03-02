Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market || keyplayers Serum Institute of India ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Merk & o., Inc.

The Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market accounted for US$ 3.0 Billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 7.4 Billion by 2030 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 9.5%. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) recommends meningococcal vaccination for all preteens and teens, which includes all 11 to 12 year olds should get a MenACWY vaccine, with a booster shot at the age of 16. Teens may also get a MenB vaccine, preferably at 16 through 18 years old. There are 2 types of meningococcal vaccines available in the United States:

MenACWY (conjugate) vaccines (Menactra and Menveo)

MenB (recombinant) vaccines (Bexsero and Trumenba)

Global Meningococcal Vaccine Market, By Type (Bivalent, Quadrivalent and Others), By Brand (Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero and Others) By Age group ( Infants (0 to 2 year), Children & Adult( 2 or Above), By Distribution (Government and Private), By Vaccine( Polysaccharides, Conjugate, Protein based vaccines), By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa)

Key Highlights:

According to the World Health Organization, the meningococcal vaccine market is diverse and complex, with regional variations in serogroup distribution, significant use outside of routine immunization, and 29 marketed products targeting various combinations of the six serogroups (A, B, C, W, X, Y)

According to the World Health Organization, the disease has a high mortality rate (up to 50%, if left untreated) and can leave 10% of those who do survive with devastating sequelae such as deafness and loss of limbs.

According to the World Health Organization, Saudi Arabia demands proof of recent meningococcal vaccination (tetravalent vaccine) as a visa requirement for pilgrims and guest workers

Analyst View:

Neisseria meningitidis, often referred to as meningococcus, is a Gram-negative bacterium that can cause meningitis and other forms of meningococcal disease such as meningococcemia, a life-threatening sepsis. Several organizations are raising funds to create awareness against the disease which is a driving factor for this market. Partnership between key players and leading companies in BRICS (Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa) countries are likely to boost the global meningococcal vaccine market.

Key Market Insights from the report:

By type, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into bivalent, quadrivalent and others.

By brand, the market is segmented in Menactra, Menveo, Nimenrix, Trumenba, Bexsero and Others.

By age-group, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into Infants (0 to 2 year), Children & Adult (2 or Above).

By vaccine, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into Polysaccharides, Conjugate, and Protein based vaccines.

By region, the global meningococcal vaccine market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa. North America is the worldwide leader in the meningococcal vaccine in terms of revenue, due to the developed healthcare system and health awareness among people.

Competitive Landscape:

The key players operating in the global meningococcal vaccine market include Pfizer Inc., Serum Institute of India ltd., Novartis AG, Sanofi, GlaxoSmithKline plc. , Merk & o., Inc.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Request sample:https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4619

