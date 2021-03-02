Global Medicinal Herbs Market Thriving Worldwide||Top Players-Gaia Herbs, Glanbia PLC, Herb Pharm, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Hevert, The Himalaya Drug Company

The medicinal herbs market is expected to gain market growth in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028. Data Bridge Market Research analyses that the market is growing with the CAGR of 5.34% in the forecast period of 2021 to 2028 and is expected to reach USD 426.43 billion by 2028. The rise in demand for natural medicine across the globe is escalating the growth of medicinal herbs market.

The major players covered in the medicinal herbs market report are Arizona Natural, Arkopharma, Bio Botanica, Inc., Bionorica SE, Gaia Herbs, Glanbia PLC, Herb Pharm, Herbalife International of America, Inc., Hevert, The Himalaya Drug Company, i-Health, Inc., Indfrag Biosciences, Jemopharm, Natures Aid, Nature’s Bounty, Solgar Inc., Rexall Sundown, Inc., NaturaLife Asia Co., Ltd, Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc., Schaper & Brümmer among other domestic and global players. Market share data is available for global, North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific (APAC), Middle East and Africa (MEA) and South America separately.

Healthcare Infrastructure Growth Installed base and New Technology Penetration

The medicinal herbs market also provides you with detailed market analysis for every country growth in healthcare expenditure for capital equipment, installed base of different kind of products for medicinal herbs market, impact of technology using life line curves and changes in healthcare regulatory scenarios and their impact on the medicinal herbs market. The data is available for historic period 2011-2019.

Medicinal Herbs Market Scope and Market Size

The medicinal herbs market is segmented on the basis of medicinal plants type, category, form, source and distribution channel. The growth amongst these segments will help you analyze meagre growth segments in the industries, and provide the users with valuable market overview and market insights to help them in making strategic decisions for identification of core market applications.

On the basis of medicinal plants type, the medicinal herbs market is segmented into marrubium vulgare, vaccinium macrocarpon, echinacea, curcuma longa, camellia sinensis, actaea racemose, aloe vera, zingiber officinale, cocos nucifera, cinnamomum spp and allium sativum.

On the basis of category, the medicinal herbs market is segmented into herbal pharmaceuticals, herbal functional foods, herbal beauty products and herbal dietary supplements.

On the basis of form, the medicinal herbs market is segmented into extracts, powders, capsules and tablets and syrups.

On the basis of source, the medicinal herbs market is segmented into leaves, root and barks, whole plants and fruits.

On the basis of distribution channel, the medicinal herbs market is segmented into hospital and retail pharmacies and e-commerce.

Other important medicinal herbs Market data available in this report:

North America dominates the medicinal herbs market because of the research and development for herbal medicine, rise in funding for research on medicinal plants and increasing preference for herbal drugs. Asia-Pacific is the second largest market because of the adoption of traditional medicines by pharmaceutical companies, researchers and policymakers.

Table of Contents:

1 Introduction

2 Research Methodologies

3 Executive Summary

4 Premium Insights

5 Market Overview

6 Industry Trends

7 Compliance in Medicinal Herbs Market

8 Medicinal Herbs Market, By Service

9 Medicinal Herbs Market, By Deployment Type

10 Medicinal Herbs Market, By Organization Size

11 Medicinal Herbs Market Analyses, By Vertical

12 Geographic Analyses

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

South America

Middle East & Africa

13 Competitive Landscapes

14 Detailed Company Profiles

15 Related Reports

Objective of the Report

