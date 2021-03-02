Global Mandarin Oil Market – By Type, By Application, and By Region – 2029

The global mandarin oil market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XX billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%

The report “Global Mandarin Oil Market, By Type (Absolute, Concentrates and Blends), By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2019, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Isobionic in partnership with Conagen.

In May 2019, FRUU Cosmetics launched the world’s very first vegan lip balm line made from upcycled fruit extracts. The new mouth-watering vegan Fruitilicious lip balms are made from up to 60% moisturizing upcycled fruit-based ingredients.

Analyst View:

Preference for Natural or Organic

A notable shift in consumer tastes has occurred in the 21st century where they expressly prefer natural or organic products. Mandarin oil, as one of the essential oils, is perfectly placed to benefit from this as it is mild enough to use without fear in aromatherapy. While essential oils have been popular in developed countries for some time now, they have become much more so in emerging economies led by China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Mandarin oil has no side effects unlike conventional drugs which go a long way in raising the profile of the mandarin oil market.

Consumers Favoring Flavor Enhancers in Food & Beverage Products

Mandarin oils are used in the food and beverage industry for various applications to improve flavor and other certain functional properties. Mandarin oil is usually used in applications such as bakery & confectionery and carbonated & non-carbonated beverages. The other factor which is increasing the adoption of mandarin in food and beverage products is growing consumer preference for fortified foods or foods enriched with beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants and vitamins.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Mandarin Oil Market”, By Type (Absolute, Concentrates and Blends), By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global mandarin oil market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XX billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type, application, and region.

By type, the global mandarin oil is classified into absolute, concentrates and blends.

By application, the personal care segment is projected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. Rising use of the product in skincare products, owing to their antiseptic and antibacterial properties is projected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.

By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witnessing high demand owing to the growing use of essential oil in various food and cosmetic preparations.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global mandarin oil market includes Biolandes, Bontoux S.A.S, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, doTERRA International, LLC, Fischer S/A, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Symrise AG, and Young Living Essential Oils LC.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Types Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Types Secondary Types

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Mandarin Oil Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Mandarin Oil Market, By Type, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Absolute Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Concentrates Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Blends Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Mandarin Oil Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Food and Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Cosmetics Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Personal Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Mandarin Oil Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Biolandes Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Bontoux S.A.S Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd doTERRA International, LLC Fischer S/A Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd. Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc. Plant Therapy Essential Oils Symrise AG Young Living Essential Oils LC.

The Last Word Future Impact

