Global Mandarin Oil Market – By Type, By Application, and By Region – 2029
Global Mandarin Oil Market, By Type (Absolute, Concentrates and Blends), By Application (Food and Beverages, Cosmetics, and Personal Care), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029
The global mandarin oil market accounted for US$ XX billion in 2019 and is estimated to be US$ XX billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of XX%
Key Highlights:
- In September 2019, BASF SE announced the acquisition of Isobionic in partnership with Conagen.
- In May 2019, FRUU Cosmetics launched the world’s very first vegan lip balm line made from upcycled fruit extracts. The new mouth-watering vegan Fruitilicious lip balms are made from up to 60% moisturizing upcycled fruit-based ingredients.
Analyst View:
Preference for Natural or Organic
A notable shift in consumer tastes has occurred in the 21st century where they expressly prefer natural or organic products. Mandarin oil, as one of the essential oils, is perfectly placed to benefit from this as it is mild enough to use without fear in aromatherapy. While essential oils have been popular in developed countries for some time now, they have become much more so in emerging economies led by China, India, Indonesia, Thailand, and Vietnam. Mandarin oil has no side effects unlike conventional drugs which go a long way in raising the profile of the mandarin oil market.
Consumers Favoring Flavor Enhancers in Food & Beverage Products
Mandarin oils are used in the food and beverage industry for various applications to improve flavor and other certain functional properties. Mandarin oil is usually used in applications such as bakery & confectionery and carbonated & non-carbonated beverages. The other factor which is increasing the adoption of mandarin in food and beverage products is growing consumer preference for fortified foods or foods enriched with beneficial ingredients such as antioxidants and vitamins.
Key Market Insights from the report:
- By type, the global mandarin oil is classified into absolute, concentrates and blends.
- By application, the personal care segment is projected to continue holding the largest market share over the forecast period. Rising use of the product in skincare products, owing to their antiseptic and antibacterial properties is projected to drive the growth of the segment over the forecast period.
- By region, Asia Pacific is expected to witnessing high demand owing to the growing use of essential oil in various food and cosmetic preparations.
Competitive Landscape:
The prominent player operating in the global mandarin oil market includes Biolandes, Bontoux S.A.S, Citrus and Allied Essences Ltd, doTERRA International, LLC, Fischer S/A, Lionel Hitchen Essential Oils Ltd., Mountain Rose Herbs, Inc., Plant Therapy Essential Oils, Symrise AG, and Young Living Essential Oils LC.
The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4439
- Future Impact
