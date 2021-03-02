Global Macadamia Market: Increasing Demand for Certified Organic Macadamia

The report “Global Macadamia Market, By Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Product Type (In-shell and Kernel), By Form (Raw, Conventional, and Oil), By End-user (Household and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. The global macadamia market is expected to register substantial growth over the forecast period. Growing demand for macadamia in the cosmetic industry is the major factor driving the growth of the global market. Also, due to its high nutrient content, it is extensively used in the production of cookies, desserts, cakes, chocolates, and other confectionery products. This, in turn, is projected to boost the growth of the global macadamia market throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, market players are also focusing on R&D to launch innovative and new products containing macadamia nuts because of its rich buttery flavor. For instance, Meiji Holdings Co Ltd, a Japanese holding company has launched Macadamia Chocolate. The companies are also striving to enter key international markets through acquisitions, mergers, and partnerships. For instance, Buderim Group, the Australian parent of rival macadamia nut producer MacFarms LLC acquires Royal Hawaiian Orchards macadamia brand, making it the largest retail marketer of branded macadamia nuts in the United States.

Key Highlights:

According to the Australian Macadamia Society in 2018, the industry has about 6 million trees covering an area of 16,000 hectares varying in tree ages, with approximately 850 macadamia growers which supports the production of macadamia nuts in Australia. The country has approximately 70% of the world macadamia production is and it has also been involved in the trade of the crop by exporting to more than 40 countries, worldwide.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The market report has been segmented based on nature, product type, form, and region.

By nature, the target market is segmented into organic and conventional

By product type, the global market is classified into In-shell and kernel

By form, the target market is bifurcated into raw, conventional, and oil

By end-user, the target market is segmented into household and industrial

By region, in 2017, Asia Pacific appeared as a primary region for macadamia nuts demand and it estimated for over 26% share of total revenue generated in 2017. The growth is mainly attributed due to growing health awareness and increasing consumption of dried nuts and fruits through diet in countries such as China, Japan, and India. Further, high disposable income along with increasing population expected to propel the demand for macadamia market in the Asia Pacific.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Macadamia Market”, Nature (Organic and Conventional), By Product Type (In-shell and Kernel), By Form (Raw, Conventional, and Oil), By End-user (Household and Industrial), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links: https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Macadamia-Market-By-Nature-4049

The prominent player operating in the global Macadamia market includes Golden Macadamias, Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company, Kenya Nut Company Ltd., Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd., Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd., MWT Foods Australia, Wondaree Macadamias, Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp., and MacFarms.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4049

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Macadamia Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Nature Market Snippet, By Product Type Market Snippet, By Product Form Market Snippet, By End-user Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Macadamia Market, By Nature, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Organic Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Conventional Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Macadamia Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

In-shell Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Kernel Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Macadamia Market, By Form, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Raw Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Conventional Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Oil Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Macadamia Market, By End-user, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Household Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Industrial Overview Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Macadamia Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Regional Trends

North America Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Nature, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Nature, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Nature, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Nature, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Nature, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Form, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By End-user, 2020 – 2030 Market Macadamia and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Golden Macadamias Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Hamakua Macadamia Nut Company Kenya Nut Company Ltd. Royal Macadamia (Pty) Ltd. Nambucca Macnuts Pty Ltd. MWT Foods Australia Wondaree Macadamias Mauna Loa Macadamia Nut Corp. MacFarms

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]