Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market Future Scope, Development, Revenue and Growth Factors up to 2026||Players-Intuitive Surgical, AngioDynamics, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Scanlan International

Global lung cancer surgery market is registering a substantial CAGR of 8.50% in the forecast period of 2019-2026. This rise in the market can be attributed to the surge in the incidences of lung cancer across the globe. There is a massive rise in the statistics of smokers globally. The advent of new technology and the increase in the awareness levels of the general population is driving the growth of this market.

Few of the major market competitors currently working in the global lung cancer surgery market are Accuray Incorporated, Ethicon US LLC, Intuitive Surgical, AngioDynamics, Olympus Corporation, KARL STORZ SE & Co. KG, Scanlan International, TROKAMED GmbH, Pfizer Inc., F.Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Genentech Inc., Boehringer Ingelheim International GmbH, Abbott, Boston Scientific Corporation, Koninklijke Philips N.V., B. Braun Melsungen AG, Smith & Nephew, Medtronic, Richard Wolf GmbH, BD, Baxter, General Electric and others

Market Drivers

Due to technological advancement and upgradation in lung cancer treatment there is a rise in the market growth

With increase in the number of incidences and prevalence of lung cancer globally the market growth is enhancing

With the rise in the geriatric population also boosts the market growth

High awareness levels among the general population about cancer treatment is driving the market growth

Increasing pollution levels of cigarette smokers globally can drive the market growth

With an increase in government funding for research & development of new drugs and treatment procedures the market is also showing positive growth

Market Restraints

High cost of lung cancer surgery is restraining the market growth

Lack of skilled personnel’s for lung cancer treatment is propelling the market growth

Lack of infrastructure and proper healthcare facilities is hampering the growth of this market

Segmentation: Global Lung Cancer Surgery Market

By Type

Surgical Instruments Forceps Staplers Rib Shears Retractors Trocars Cutters Clamps Scissors Elevators

Monitoring & Visualizing Systems Cameras & Video Support Endoscopic Trocars with Optical Views Endosurgical Equipment



By Procedure

Robotic Surgery

Thoracotomy

Lobectomy

Sleeve Resection

Endobronchial Surgery

Pneumonectomy

Percutaneous Surgery

Segmentectomy

Minimally Invasive Surgeries

By Treatment

Hospitals

Clinics

Ambulatory Surgical Centers

Research laboratories

By Geography

North America

South America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa

