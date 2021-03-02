Global Long Term Care Market is estimated to be 2.1 Trillion by 2029 with a CAGR of 7.0% during the forecasted period

The global long term care market accounted for 1.2 Trillion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 Trillion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%.

The report “Global Long Term Care Market, By Service (Home Healthcare, Hospice, Nursing Care, and Assisted Living Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In June 2019, Ventas, Inc., a real estate investment trust, announced to acquire USD 1.8 billion portfolios of around 31 independent living communities, by investment through an equity partnership of 85% and 15% with Le Groupe Maurice.

billion portfolios of around 31 independent living communities, by investment through an equity partnership of 85% and 15% with Le Groupe Maurice. In November 2019, the U.S. leading independent personal care, hospice, and home health company named Amedisys, Inc., signed an agreement to acquire a hospice care provider, Asana Hospice which offers service to around 540 patients daily in eight locations in Ohio, Pennsylvania, Missouri, Texas, and Kansas.

Analyst View:

Increasing Aging population

The upsurge in the geriatric population of age 85 & older will drive the segmental growth during the forecast period. According to the United Nations, in 2019, the number of population aged 80 years or over is projected to triple, from 143 million in 2019 to 426 million in 2050. Additionally, rise in the number of patients suffering from life-threatening diseases such as cardiovascular disease, Alzheimer’s, and osteoporosis among others are further propelling the segmental market growth.

Increasing government’s initiatives

Governments in various developing and developed nations are adopting policies that aim to prolong the productive lifespan of aging populations. This has imparted a significant momentum to the expansion of the long-term care market. Over the past few years, nursing homes are seeing growth in people who demand mental health and counseling services. According to the American Association of Long Term Care Insurance, more than 8 million U.S. citizens have long term care insurance. Employers are taking initiatives to provide long term care services to their employees. For instance, Medtronic sponsors a group LTC insurance plan for its employees. This plan is aimed at protecting employees from high costs associated with long term care services at home, in community care, and assisted living facilities. However, the cost of insurance in long term care market might be hampering the growth of the market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Long Term Care Market”, By Service (Home Healthcare, Hospice, Nursing Care, and Assisted Living Facilities) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global long term care market accounted for 1.2 Trillion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 2.1 Trillion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 7.0%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of service, and region.

Depending upon service, the nursing care segment is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period. The presence of a large number of facilities offering nursing care to the growing aging population worldwide is a major factor driving the growth of this segment.

By region, North America dominated the global LTC market owing to the high percentage of geriatric population, greater government funding, and implementation of a streamlined regulatory framework. Around 60% of the funding for long term care in the U.S. comes from Medicaid. The funding increased with the implementation of the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act. Under the Affordable Care Act, a separate system called Medicare Prospective Payment System (MPPS) was started to support long term services.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Long-Term-Care-Market-4499

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global long term care market includes Brookdale Senior Living, Inc.; Sunrise Carlisle, LP; Atria Senior Living Group; Extendicare, Inc.; Capital Senior Living; Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc.; Kindred Healthcare, Inc.; Genesis Healthcare Corp.; Senior Care Centers of America; Home Instead Senior Care, Inc., and Amedisys, Inc..

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offer strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4499

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Long Term Care Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Service Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Long Term Care Market, By Service, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Home Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Hospice Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Nursing Care Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Assisted Living Facilities Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Long Term Care Market, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Service, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Brookdale Senior Living, Inc. Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Sunrise Carlisle, LP Atria Senior Living Group Extendicare, Inc. Capital Senior Living Diversicare Healthcare Services Inc. Kindred Healthcare, Inc. Genesis Healthcare Corp. Senior Care Centers of America Home Instead Senior Care, Inc. Amedisys, Inc.

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

List of Tables

TABLE List of data sources

TABLE Market drivers; Impact Analysis

TABLE Market restraints; Impact Analysis

TABLE Long Term Care Market: Service Snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Service

TABLE Global Long Term Care Market, by Service 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Long Term Care Market: Regional snapshot (2019)

TABLE Segment Dashboard; Definition and Scope, by Region

TABLE Global Long Term Care Market, by Region 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Long Term Care Market, by Country, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE North America Long Term Care Market, by Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Long Term Care Market, by Country, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Europe Long Term Care Market, by Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Long Term Care Market, by Country, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Asia Pacific Long Term Care Market, by Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Long Term Care Market, by Country, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Latin America Long Term Care Market, by Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Long Term Care Market, by Country, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

TABLE Middle East and Africa Long Term Care Market, by Service, 2016-2027 (USD Million)

List of Figures

FIGURE Long Term Care Market segmentation

FIGURE Market research methodology

FIGURE Value chain analysis

FIGURE Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

FIGURE Market Attractiveness Analysis

FIGURE COVID-19 Impact Analysis

FIGURE Pre & Post COVID-19 Impact Comparison Study

FIGURE Competitive Landscape; Key company market share analysis, 2019

FIGURE Service segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2027

FIGURE Service segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Regional segment market share analysis, 2020 & 2027

FIGURE Regional segment market size forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE North America Long Term Care Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Europe Long Term Care Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Asia Pacific Long Term Care Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Latin America Long Term Care Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Long Term Care Market share and leading players, 2019

FIGURE North America market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE U.S. Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Canada Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Europe Long Term Care Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Germany Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Spain Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Italy Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE UK Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE France Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of the Europe Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Asia Pacific Long Term Care Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE India Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE China Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Japan Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE South Korea Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Singapore Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of APAC Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Latin America Long Term Care Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Brazil Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Mexico Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Argentina Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Rest of LATAM Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE Middle East and Africa Long Term Care Market share analysis by country, 2019

FIGURE Saudi Arabia Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

FIGURE United Arab Emirates Long Term Care Market size, forecast and trend analysis, 2016 to 2027 (USD Million)

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]