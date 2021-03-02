Global Load Balancer Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Applications, Growth, Trends, Production, Demands & Sales – Amazon Web Services (AWS), F5, Citrix Systems, Microsoft, IBM

“

The global Load Balancer market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Load Balancer market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Load Balancer market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Load Balancer market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Load Balancer market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Load Balancer market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Load Balancer market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Load Balancer market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Load Balancer market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Amazon Web Services (AWS), F5 Inc., Citrix Systems Inc., Microsoft Corporation, International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Load Balancer market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Load Balancer market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Load Balancer Market is valued approximately at USD 3.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 13.7% over the forecast period 2020-2027. A load balancer is used to distribute network or application traffic across a number of servers. It acts as a reverse proxy which decreases the burden on servers, by managing and maintaining application and network sessions. Load balancer can also perform application-specific tasks, through software and hardware, that includes servers, physical switches, or routers that manage the workload distribution of networks. The increasing adoption of cloud load balancing services, data center traffic, and server virtualization, advancements in the networking infrastructure across the globe and increased network complexity and varied traffic pattern are the factors responsible for the growth of Load Balancer Market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: on 20th July 2020, Amazon Web Services (AWS) launched one-click acceleration for application load balancers to improve the performance of customer traffic by 60%. Also, on 30th August 2020, IBM Corporation launched IBM Cloud VPC Gen 2, a network load balancer to distribute application and/or network traffic to Virtual Server Instances or Kubernetes clusters. This product launch extends the load balancer product portfolio of the company for business-critical and interactive workloads that require high throughput and low latency. However, limited bandwidth providers and the lack of access to high-speed internet is the major factor restraining the growth of global Load Balancer market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Load Balancer Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Amazon Web Services (AWS)

F5, Inc.

Citrix Systems, Inc.

Microsoft Corporation

International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

Google, LLC

Imperva

Radware Ltd.

Fortinet

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Component:

Hardware

Software

Services

Services:

Training and Consulting

Integration and Deployment

Support and Maintenance

By Organization Size:

Large Enterprises

Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

By Balancer Type:

Global Load Balancer

Local Load Balancer

By Vertical:

BFSI

IT and Telecom

Government and Public Sector

Healthcare and Lifesciences

Manufacturing

Retail

Energy

Media and Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Load Balancer Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

FAQs in this Market Research Report:

What are the emerging growth opportunities in the Load Balancer market?

Which are the leading segments in the global market currently?

Which regional market will have a larger influence in future?

What are the current trends in the Load Balancer market?

Which direction is the consumer behavior heading towards?

Who are the top companies involved in the growth of the Load Balancer market?

What are the various challenges that may arise in the near future?

Will this government policy maximize or minimize risks?

What are the key marketing strategies to preserve consistent growth in the global market?

How to navigate through the post-covid market situation?

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Load Balancer Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Load Balancer Market, by Component, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Load Balancer Market, by Services, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Load Balancer Market, by Organization Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Load Balancer Market, by Balancer Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.Load Balancer Market, by vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Load Balancer Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Load Balancer Market Dynamics

3.1.Load Balancer Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Load Balancer Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Load Balancer Market, by Component

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Load Balancer Market by Component, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Load Balancer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Component 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Load Balancer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Hardware

5.4.2.Software

5.4.3.Services

Chapter 6.Global Load Balancer Market, by Services

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Load Balancer Market by Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Load Balancer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Load Balancer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Training and Consulting

6.4.2.Integration and Deployment

6.4.3.Support and Maintenance

Chapter 7.Global Load Balancer Market, by Organization Size

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Load Balancer Market by Organization Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Load Balancer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Organization Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Load Balancer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Large Enterprises

7.4.2.Small and Medium-Sized Enterprises

Chapter 8.Global Load Balancer Market, by Balancer Type

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Load Balancer Market by Balancer Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Load Balancer Market Estimates & Forecasts by Balancer Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Load Balancer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Global Load Balancer

8.4.2.Local Load Balancer

Chapter 9.Global Load Balancer Market, by vertical

9.1.Market Snapshot

9.2.Global Load Balancer Market by vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3.Global Load Balancer Market Estimates & Forecasts by vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4.Load Balancer Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. BFSI

9.4.2.IT and Telecom

9.4.3.Government and Public Sector

9.4.4.Healthcare and Lifesciences

9.4.5.Manufacturing

9.4.6.Retail

9.4.7.Energy

9.4.8.Media and Entertainment

9.4.9.Others

Chapter 10.Global Load Balancer Market, Regional Analysis

10.1.Load Balancer Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2.North America Load Balancer Market

10.2.1.U.S. Load Balancer Market

10.2.1.1. Component breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2.Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3.Organization Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4.Balancer Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5.vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2.Canada Load Balancer Market

10.3.Europe Load Balancer Market Snapshot

10.3.1.U.K. Load Balancer Market

10.3.2.Germany Load Balancer Market

10.3.3.France Load Balancer Market

10.3.4.Spain Load Balancer Market

10.3.5.Italy Load Balancer Market

10.3.6.Rest of Europe Load Balancer Market

10.4.Asia-Pacific Load Balancer Market Snapshot

10.4.1.China Load Balancer Market

10.4.2.India Load Balancer Market

10.4.3.Japan Load Balancer Market

10.4.4.Australia Load Balancer Market

10.4.5.South Korea Load Balancer Market

10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Load Balancer Market

10.5.Latin America Load Balancer Market Snapshot

10.5.1.Brazil Load Balancer Market

10.5.2.Mexico Load Balancer Market

10.6.Rest of The World Load Balancer Market

Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence

11.1.Top Market Strategies

11.2.Company Profiles

11.2.1.Amazon Web Services (AWS)

11.2.1.1.Key Information

11.2.1.2.Overview

11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4.Product Summary

11.2.1.5.Recent Developments

11.2.2.F5, Inc.

11.2.3.Citrix Systems, Inc.

11.2.4.Microsoft Corporation

11.2.5.International Business Machines (IBM) Corporation

11.2.6.Google, LLC

11.2.7.Imperva

11.2.8.Radware Ltd.

11.2.9.Fortinet

Chapter 12.Research Process

12.1.Research Process

12.1.1.Data Mining

12.1.2.Analysis

12.1.3.Market Estimation

12.1.4.Validation

12.1.5.Publishing

12.2.Research Attributes

12.3.Research Assumption

