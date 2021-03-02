Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Developments, Opportunities & Challenges – Abbott Laboratories, F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG, Randox Laboratories, Boston Scientific, Siemens Healthineers

“

The global Liver Disease Diagnostics market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Liver Disease Diagnostics market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Liver Disease Diagnostics market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Liver Disease Diagnostics market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Liver Disease Diagnostics market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Liver Disease Diagnostics market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Liver Disease Diagnostics market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market is valued approximately at USD 29.3 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Liver Disease Diagnostics is the detecting of the cause and extent of liver disease and it further includes the treatment process. It consists of blood tests, imaging tests, checking a tissue sample, treatment method and clinical trials. Factors such as growing geriatric population and rising prevalence of acute and chronic liver diseases will increase the demand for liver disease diagnostic market. For instance, according to the World Health Organization (WHO), the total new cases of liver cancer that were reported in 2018 were 841,080 and an estimated 781, 631 people died due to liver cancer, globally. Moreover, increasing incidences of end stage liver failure due to rising heavy alcohol consumption, growing prevalence of obesity and the metabolic syndrome are some of the major factors which can upsurge the growth of global organ care system for liver. For instance: According to Statista, alcohol consumption in India was 5.4 billion liters in 2016 and is estimated to reach about 6.5 billion liters by 2020. Also, as per Summary Health Statistics, the number of U.S. adults diagnosed with any sort of liver disease was 3.27 million in 2013 and which rose to 4.5 million adults in 2018. However, the stringent government regulations, high cost incurred in drug R&D and side effects associated with medication are some factors restraining the growth of global Liver Disease Diagnostics market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Liver Disease Diagnostics market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the the fast adoption of new technology, high investments in R&D and presence of key players are some factors expected to be responsible for the growth of the market for liver disease diagnostics in the region. Whereas, Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Abbott Laboratories

F. Hoffmann-La Roche AG

Randox Laboratories

Boston Scientific Corporation

Siemens Healthineers AG

BioMérieux

Quest Diagnostics

Biosino Bio-technology

Horiba, Ltd.

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Diagnosis Technique:

Laboratory Tests

Imaging

Endoscopy

Biopsy

Others

By End-Use:

Hospitals

Laboratories

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis Technique, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by End-Use, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Dynamics

3.1.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by Diagnosis Technique

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market by Diagnosis Technique, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by Diagnosis Technique 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Laboratory Tests

5.4.2.Imaging

5.4.3.Endoscopy

5.4.4.Biopsy

5.4.5.Others

Chapter 6.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, by End-Use

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market by End-Use, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-Use 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Hospitals

6.4.2.Laboratories

6.4.3.Others

Chapter 7.Global Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Liver Disease Diagnostics Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.2.1.U.S. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.2.1.1. Diagnosis Technique breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.End-Use breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.3.Europe Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.3.2.Germany Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.3.3.France Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.3.4.Spain Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.3.5.Italy Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.4.2.India Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.4.3.Japan Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.4.4.Australia Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.4.5.South Korea Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.5.Latin America Liver Disease Diagnostics Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.5.2.Mexico Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

7.6.Rest of The World Liver Disease Diagnostics Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1. Abbott Laboratories

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2. F.Hoffmann-La Roche AG

8.2.3.Randox Laboratories

8.2.4.Boston Scientific Corporation

8.2.5.Siemens Healthineers AG

8.2.6.BioMérieux

8.2.7.Quest Diagnostics

8.2.8.Biosino Bio-technology

8.2.9.Horiba, Ltd.

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

