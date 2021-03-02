Global Kombucha Market worth US$ 1.5 Billion 2019 with a CAGR of 21.50%

The report “Global Kombucha Market, By Type (Original/Regular and Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Health Store, Convenience Store, and Online Channel), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Growing incidences of chronic diseases among individuals globally such as kidney disease, liver disease, high blood pressure, diabetes, etc., are key factors driving the growth of the global kombucha market. Additionally, growing awareness about health benefits associated with consumption of probiotics regularly is another major factor projected to propel the growth of the global kombucha market throughout the forecast period. Nevertheless, the growing demand for healthy and natural food & beverages is the recent trend observed for the growth of the target market. Hence, kombucha being a health drink is likely to witness excessive demand and help in the growth of the target market.

Key Highlights:

In January 2018, GT’S LIVING FOODS introduced its winter collection of kombucha drinks with the blends of dried rosebuds and petals, dried hibiscus flowers, and rose water.

In June 2018, Health-Ade Kombucha launched its latest line of kombucha RTD beverage, which features a kiwi, jalapeño, and cucumber flavors.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global kombucha market accounted for US$ 1.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, distribution channel, and region.

By type, flavored type drink holds the largest market share. The segment had witnessed tremendous growth from the past 3-4 years. The companies involved have introduced traditional drinks with added exotic flavors, to fascinate consumers.

By distribution channel, the global market is segmented into supermarket/hypermarket, health store, convenience store, and online channel

By region, the global market in North America is dominating and accounts for the highest market share in terms of revenue as compared to that of markets in other regions. This is driven due to growing awareness about health benefits related to kombucha drinks in the region.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Kombucha Market", Type (Original/Regular and Flavored), By Distribution Channel (Supermarket/Hypermarket, Health Store, Convenience Store, and Online Channel), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

The prominent player operating in the global kombucha market includes GT’s Living Foods, PepsiCo Inc. (Kevita), Health-Ade, Humm Kombucha LLC, Hain Celestial, Brew Dr. Kombucha, Kombucha Wonder Drink, Revive Kombucha, Makana Beverages Inc., and NessAlla Kombucha.

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles GT’s Living Foods Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies PepsiCo Inc. (Kevita) Health-Ade Humm Kombucha LLC Hain Celestial Brew Dr. Kombucha Kombucha Wonder Drink Revive Kombucha Makana Beverages Inc. NessAlla Kombucha

