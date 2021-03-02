Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market worth US$ 9.5 Billion 2019 with a CAGR of 5.50%
Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, and Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) - Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
The report “Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, and Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. In recent years, the ketogenic diet has gained substantial prominence, with the growing demand for keto-friendly options at restaurants and eateries. For instance: BurgerFi, an American fast-casual restaurant chain fast-casual chain, launched KetoFi at its food chain, directing the keto food consumers. It includes two all-natural angus beef patties, topped with bacon and a fried egg, drizzled with mustard and wrapped in lettuce. Growing demand from consumers for keto foods is compelling the foodservice restaurants to serve keto food at their outlets, to attract more consumers and sustain in the competitive market. The rising trend of keto cookies and bars is also gaining popularity among the consumers. For instance, Nui cookies hit the keto sweet spot by the launch of keto cookies, in December 2018. It was launched in five different flavors, including the peanut butter, chocolate chip, double chocolate, ginger something, and snickerdoodle. Moreover, rise in obesity has been one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and along with hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes, contributing to the metabolic syndrome, among the adults in the United States. The ketogenic diet is gaining considerable attention as a potential-weight-loss strategy, due to the low content of carbohydrate and more fat.
Key Highlights:
- In May 2018, AMPLE FOODS extended its product portfolio and introduced three varieties: Ample V (plant-based), Ample K (ketogenic), and Ample original, and Ample K. A drinkable meal packed with recognizable, real food ingredients is custom made as a ketogenic diet.
- In August 2018, In Perfect Keto introduced single-serving keto-friendly product packs: MCT Oil Powder, Exogenous Ketone Base, Matcha Latte MCT Oil Powder, and Keto Collagen.
Key Market Insights from the report:
The global ketogenic diet food market accounted for US$ 9.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region.
- By product type, the supplements segment of the global market estimated to value at US$ 2,111.9 million in 2018 and is projected to witness US$ 2,964 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.
- By distribution channel, hypermarket and supermarket segment of the global market was estimated at US$ 3,967.54 million in 2018, and it is accounted to reach a value of US$ 5,273.45 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.
- By region, Europe is dominating the target market due to having the highest population of consumers who are following the ketogenic diet trend, followed by consumers of North America. Due to the benefits offered by ketogenic diet such as low-carb diet and to reverse Alzheimer’s and reduce epileptic seizures in children, it is primarily followed by the consumers.
Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market”, By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, and Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030
To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:
Links:https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Ketogenic-Diet-Food-Market-4047
The prominent player operating in the global ketogenic diet food market includes Nestle, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Perfect Keto, Zenwise Health LLC, Ample Foods, Danone SA, Sports Research, BPI Sports Inc., Ancient Nutrition LLC, and Pruvit.
About Prophecy Market Insights
Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.
Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4047
- Research Objective and Assumption
- Preface
- Research Objectives
- Study Scope
- Years Considered for the study
- Assumptions
- Abbreviations
- Research Methodology
- Research data
- Primary Data
- Primary Interviews
- Primary Breakdown
- Key data from Primary Sources
- Key Thickness Insights
- Secondary Data
- Major Secondary Sources
- Secondary Sources
- Market Estimation
- Top-Down Approach
- Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)
- Bottom-Up Approach
- Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)
- Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation
- Research Assumptions
- Market Purview
- Executive Summary
- Key Findings—Global Outlook for Ketogenic Diet Food Strategies
- Key Questions this Study will Answer
- Market Snippet, By Product Type
- Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel
- Market Snippet, By Region
- Opportunity Map Analysis
- Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions
- Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Drivers
- Restraints
- Market Opportunities
- Market Trends
- DR Impact Analysis
- PEST Analysis
- Porter’s Five Forces Analysis
- Opportunity Orbit
- Market Investment Feasibility Index
- Macroeconomic Factor Analysis
- Market Dynamics
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Supplements
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Beverages
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry)
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Dairy
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate)
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Segment Trends
- Hypermarket and Supermarket
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Speciality Stores
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Convenience Stores
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Others
- Overview
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030
- Overview
- Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn)
- Overview
- Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030
- Regional Trends
- North America
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- The U.S.
- Canada
- Europe
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Germany
- UK
- France
- Russia
- Italy
- Rest of Europe
- Asia Pacific
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- China
- India
- Japan
- South Korea
- Rest of Asia Pacific
- Latin America
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- Brazil
- Mexico
- Rest of Latin America
- Middle East & Africa
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030
- Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030
- GCC
- Israel
- South Africa
- Rest of Middle East
- Overview
- Competitive Landscape
- Heat Map Analysis
- Market Presence and Specificity Analysis
- Company Profiles
-
- Nestle
- Company Overview
- Product Portfolio
- Key Highlights
- Financial Overview
- Business Strategies
- Know Brainer Foods LLC
- Perfect Keto
- Zenwise Health LLC
- Ample Foods
- Danone SA
- Sports Research
- BPI Sports Inc.
- Ancient Nutrition LLC
- Pruvit
- Nestle
-
- The Last Word
- Future Impact
- About Us
- Contact
Contact Us:
Sales
Prophecy Market Insights
Email- [email protected]