Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market worth US$ 9.5 Billion 2019 with a CAGR of 5.50%

The report “Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, and Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. In recent years, the ketogenic diet has gained substantial prominence, with the growing demand for keto-friendly options at restaurants and eateries. For instance: BurgerFi, an American fast-casual restaurant chain fast-casual chain, launched KetoFi at its food chain, directing the keto food consumers. It includes two all-natural angus beef patties, topped with bacon and a fried egg, drizzled with mustard and wrapped in lettuce. Growing demand from consumers for keto foods is compelling the foodservice restaurants to serve keto food at their outlets, to attract more consumers and sustain in the competitive market. The rising trend of keto cookies and bars is also gaining popularity among the consumers. For instance, Nui cookies hit the keto sweet spot by the launch of keto cookies, in December 2018. It was launched in five different flavors, including the peanut butter, chocolate chip, double chocolate, ginger something, and snickerdoodle. Moreover, rise in obesity has been one of the major risk factors for cardiovascular disease, and along with hypertension, dyslipidemia, and diabetes, contributing to the metabolic syndrome, among the adults in the United States. The ketogenic diet is gaining considerable attention as a potential-weight-loss strategy, due to the low content of carbohydrate and more fat.

Key Highlights:

In May 2018, AMPLE FOODS extended its product portfolio and introduced three varieties: Ample V (plant-based), Ample K (ketogenic), and Ample original, and Ample K. A drinkable meal packed with recognizable, real food ingredients is custom made as a ketogenic diet.

In August 2018, In Perfect Keto introduced single-serving keto-friendly product packs: MCT Oil Powder, Exogenous Ketone Base, Matcha Latte MCT Oil Powder, and Keto Collagen.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global ketogenic diet food market accounted for US$ 9.5 billion in 2019 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on product type, distribution channel, and region.

By product type, the supplements segment of the global market estimated to value at US$ 2,111.9 million in 2018 and is projected to witness US$ 2,964 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 5.8% over the forecast period.

By distribution channel, hypermarket and supermarket segment of the global market was estimated at US$ 3,967.54 million in 2018, and it is accounted to reach a value of US$ 5,273.45 million by 2024, at a CAGR of 4.9% over the forecast period.

By region, Europe is dominating the target market due to having the highest population of consumers who are following the ketogenic diet trend, followed by consumers of North America. Due to the benefits offered by ketogenic diet such as low-carb diet and to reverse Alzheimer’s and reduce epileptic seizures in children, it is primarily followed by the consumers.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market”, By Product Type (Supplements, Beverages, Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry), Dairy, and Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate), By Distribution Channel (Hypermarket and Supermarket, Specialty Stores, Convenience Stores, and Online), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links:https://prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Ketogenic-Diet-Food-Market-4047

The prominent player operating in the global ketogenic diet food market includes Nestle, Know Brainer Foods LLC, Perfect Keto, Zenwise Health LLC, Ample Foods, Danone SA, Sports Research, BPI Sports Inc., Ancient Nutrition LLC, and Pruvit.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4047

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Ketogenic Diet Food Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Product Type Market Snippet, By Distribution Channel Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Product Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Supplements Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Beverages Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Snacks (Nuts and Seeds, Meat and Poultry) Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Dairy Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Other Product Type (Meals, Sauces and Condiments, Sweeteners, and Dark Chocolate) Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hypermarket and Supermarket Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Speciality Stores Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Convenience Stores Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Others Overview Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Ketogenic Diet Food Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Regional Trends

North America Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 The U.S. Canada

Europe Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Distribution Channel, 2020 – 2030 Market Ketogenic Diet Food and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles Nestle Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Know Brainer Foods LLC Perfect Keto Zenwise Health LLC Ample Foods Danone SA Sports Research BPI Sports Inc. Ancient Nutrition LLC Pruvit

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]