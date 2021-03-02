Global Inverter Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Growth Estimates, Size, Shares, Production, Demands & Sales – Huawei, Sungrow, SMA Solar, Power Electronics, Abb
Latest Research Report on Global Inverter Market with through focus on Industry Analysis, Market Trends, Growth and Opportunities, Key Applications, Recent Developments, Upcoming Challenges, Key Player’s Investments, Market Shares and Regional Forecasts by 2027.
The global Inverter market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Inverter market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Inverter market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Inverter market.
Post COVID-19 Market Condition
Just like all the other markets in the world, the Inverter market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Inverter market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Inverter market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.
Global Inverter Market is valued approximately at USD 11.07 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An inverter is an electrical device that converts DC voltage from batteries into the standard household AC voltage so that it can be further used by common appliances. It converts the direct current into alternative current. The rapid growth in production of renewable energy across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. As the inverter converts the variable direct current output of a photovoltaic solar panel into a utility frequency alternating to AC voltage and efficiently fed into a commercial electrical grid or uses for locals and electrical networks. For instance: according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, installed renewable power generation in India grown with CAGR of 17.33% between 2016-2020 and stood at 87.26 GW out of which wind & solar comprised 34.74 GW and 34.81 GW respectively. Similarly, as per China’s National Energy Administration, China’s renewable energy installation capacity has reached to 728 GW in 2018 which is an increase of over 12 from 2017 that is 647.32 GW which includes 52 GW (up 2.5 percent) for hydro,184 GW (up 12.4 percent) for wind,17.8 GW (up 20.7 percent) for biomass and 174 GW (up 34 percent) for photovoltaic (PV). In addition, surging demand for various household devices in vehicles is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries of vehicles to power secondary devices and systems installed in it is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.
The regional analysis of global Inverter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as surging demand for various household devices in vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inverter Market across Asia-Pacific region.
Major market player included in this report are:
Huawei Technologies
Sungrow Power Supply
SMA Solar Technology
Power Electronics
Abb
Solaredge Technologies
Fronius International
Altenergy Power System
Enphase Energy
Darfon Electronics
The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:
By Type:
Solar inverters
Non-solar inverters
By Output power rating:
Below 10 kW
10–50 kW
50–100 kW
Above 100 kW
By Output Voltage:
100–300 V
300-500 V
Above 500 V
By Sales Channel:
Direct
Indirect
By End-use Industries:
PV plants
Residential
Commercial
Automotive
By Region:
North America
U.S.
Canada
Europe
UK
Germany
France
Spain
Italy
ROE
Asia Pacific
China
India
Japan
Australia
South Korea
RoAPAC
Latin America
Brazil
Mexico
Rest of the World
Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:
Historical year – 2017, 2018
Base year – 2019
Forecast period – 2020 to 2027
Target Audience of the Global Inverter Market in Market Study:
Key Consulting Companies & Advisors
Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises
Venture capitalists
Value-Added Resellers (VARs)
Third-party knowledge providers
Investment bankers
Investors
Key Chapters From The Table of Content :
Chapter 1.Executive Summary
1.1.Market Snapshot
1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.1.Inverter Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.2.Inverter Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.3.Inverter Market, by Output power rating, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.4.Inverter Market, by Output Voltage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.5. Inverter Market, by Sales channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.2.6.Inverter Market, by End use industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)
1.3.Key Trends
1.4.Estimation Methodology
1.5.Research Assumption
Chapter 2.Global Inverter Market Definition and Scope
2.1.Objective of the Study
2.2.Market Definition & Scope
2.2.1.Scope of the Study
2.2.2.Industry Evolution
2.3.Years Considered for the Study
2.4.Currency Conversion Rates
Chapter 3.Global Inverter Market Dynamics
3.1.Inverter Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)
3.1.1.Market Drivers
3.1.2.Market Challenges
3.1.3.Market Opportunities
Chapter 4.Global Inverter Market Industry Analysis
4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model
4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers
4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers
4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants
4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes
4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry
4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)
4.2.PEST Analysis
4.2.1.Political
4.2.2.Economical
4.2.3.Social
4.2.4.Technological
4.3.Investment Adoption Model
4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion
Chapter 5.Global Inverter Market, by Type
5.1.Market Snapshot
5.2.Global Inverter Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis
5.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
5.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis
5.4.1. Solar inverters
5.4.2. Non-solar inverters
Chapter 6.Global Inverter Market, by Output power rating
6.1.Market Snapshot
6.2.Global Inverter Market by Output power rating, Performance – Potential Analysis
6.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Output power rating 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
6.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis
6.4.1. Below 10 kW
6.4.2. 10–50 kW
6.4.3. 50–100 kW
6.4.4. Above 100 kW
Chapter 7.Global Inverter Market, by Output Voltage
7.1.Market Snapshot
7.2.Global Inverter Market by Output Voltage, Performance – Potential Analysis
7.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Output Voltage 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
7.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis
7.4.1. 100–300 V
7.4.2. 300-500 V
7.4.3. Above 500 V
Chapter 8.Global Inverter Market, by Sales Channel
8.1.Market Snapshot
8.2.Global Inverter Market by Sales Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis
8.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
8.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis
8.4.1. Direct
8.4.2. Indirect
Chapter 9.Global Inverter Market, by End-use industries
9.1.Market Snapshot
9.2.Global Inverter Market by End-use industries, Performance – Potential Analysis
9.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use industries 2017-2027 (USD Billion)
9.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis
9.4.1. PV plants
9.4.2. Residential
9.4.3. Commercial
9.4.4. Automotive
Chapter 10.Global Inverter Market, Regional Analysis
10.1.Inverter Market, Regional Market Snapshot
10.2.North America Inverter Market
10.2.1.U.S. Inverter Market
10.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.2.Output power rating breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.3.Output Voltage breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.4.Sales channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.1.5.End-use industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027
10.2.2. Canada Inverter Market
10.3.Europe Inverter Market Snapshot
10.3.1.U.K. Inverter Market
10.3.2.Germany Inverter Market
10.3.3.France Inverter Market
10.3.4.Spain Inverter Market
10.3.5.Italy Inverter Market
10.3.6.Rest of Europe Inverter Market
10.4.Asia-Pacific Inverter Market Snapshot
10.4.1.China Inverter Market
10.4.2.India Inverter Market
10.4.3.Japan Inverter Market
10.4.4.Australia Inverter Market
10.4.5.South Korea Inverter Market
10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Inverter Market
10.5.Latin America Inverter Market Snapshot
10.5.1.Brazil Inverter Market
10.5.2.Mexico Inverter Market
10.6.Rest of The World Inverter Market
Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence
11.1.Top Market Strategies
11.2.Company Profiles
11.2.1.Huawei Technologies
11.2.1.1.Key Information
11.2.1.2.Overview
11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)
11.2.1.4.Type Summary
11.2.1.5.Recent Developments
11.2.2. Sungrow Power Supply
11.2.3. SMA Solar Technology
11.2.4. Power Electronics
11.2.5. Abb
11.2.6. Solaredge Technologies
11.2.7.Fronius International
11.2.8.Altenergy Power System
11.2.9.Enphase Energy
11.2.10. Darfon Electronics
Chapter 12.Research Type
12.1.Research Type
12.1.1.Data Mining
12.1.2.Analysis
12.1.3.Market Estimation
12.1.4.Validation
12.1.5.Publishing
12.2.Research Attributes
12.3.Research Assumption
