Global Inverter Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Growth Estimates, Size, Shares, Production, Demands & Sales – Huawei, Sungrow, SMA Solar, Power Electronics, Abb

Global Inverter Market is valued approximately at USD 11.07 Billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 15.60% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An inverter is an electrical device that converts DC voltage from batteries into the standard household AC voltage so that it can be further used by common appliances. It converts the direct current into alternative current. The rapid growth in production of renewable energy across the globe is the factor propelling the growth of market over the forecast years. As the inverter converts the variable direct current output of a photovoltaic solar panel into a utility frequency alternating to AC voltage and efficiently fed into a commercial electrical grid or uses for locals and electrical networks. For instance: according to the Indian Brand Equity Foundation, installed renewable power generation in India grown with CAGR of 17.33% between 2016-2020 and stood at 87.26 GW out of which wind & solar comprised 34.74 GW and 34.81 GW respectively. Similarly, as per China’s National Energy Administration, China’s renewable energy installation capacity has reached to 728 GW in 2018 which is an increase of over 12 from 2017 that is 647.32 GW which includes 52 GW (up 2.5 percent) for hydro,184 GW (up 12.4 percent) for wind,17.8 GW (up 20.7 percent) for biomass and 174 GW (up 34 percent) for photovoltaic (PV). In addition, surging demand for various household devices in vehicles is the factor driving the growth of market over the forecast years. However, strain caused by inverters on batteries of vehicles to power secondary devices and systems installed in it is the factor hampering the growth of market over the forecast years.

The regional analysis of global Inverter Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to large inflow of investments in renewable energy sector. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as surging demand for various household devices in vehicles would create lucrative growth prospects for the Inverter Market across Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Huawei Technologies

Sungrow Power Supply

SMA Solar Technology

Power Electronics

Abb

Solaredge Technologies

Fronius International

Altenergy Power System

Enphase Energy

Darfon Electronics

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and Type Types of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Type:

Solar inverters

Non-solar inverters

By Output power rating:

Below 10 kW

10–50 kW

50–100 kW

Above 100 kW

By Output Voltage:

100–300 V

300-500 V

Above 500 V

By Sales Channel:

Direct

Indirect

By End-use Industries:

PV plants

Residential

Commercial

Automotive

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Inverter Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Inverter Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Inverter Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Inverter Market, by Output power rating, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Inverter Market, by Output Voltage, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5. Inverter Market, by Sales channel, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.Inverter Market, by End use industry, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Inverter Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Inverter Market Dynamics

3.1.Inverter Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Inverter Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Inverter Market, by Type

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Inverter Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1. Solar inverters

5.4.2. Non-solar inverters

Chapter 6.Global Inverter Market, by Output power rating

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Inverter Market by Output power rating, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Output power rating 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1. Below 10 kW

6.4.2. 10–50 kW

6.4.3. 50–100 kW

6.4.4. Above 100 kW

Chapter 7.Global Inverter Market, by Output Voltage

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Inverter Market by Output Voltage, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Output Voltage 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. 100–300 V

7.4.2. 300-500 V

7.4.3. Above 500 V

Chapter 8.Global Inverter Market, by Sales Channel

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Inverter Market by Sales Channel, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by Sales Channel 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. Direct

8.4.2. Indirect

Chapter 9.Global Inverter Market, by End-use industries

9.1.Market Snapshot

9.2.Global Inverter Market by End-use industries, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3.Global Inverter Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-use industries 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4.Inverter Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1. PV plants

9.4.2. Residential

9.4.3. Commercial

9.4.4. Automotive

Chapter 10.Global Inverter Market, Regional Analysis

10.1.Inverter Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2.North America Inverter Market

10.2.1.U.S. Inverter Market

10.2.1.1. Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2.Output power rating breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3.Output Voltage breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4.Sales channel breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5.End-use industries breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2. Canada Inverter Market

10.3.Europe Inverter Market Snapshot

10.3.1.U.K. Inverter Market

10.3.2.Germany Inverter Market

10.3.3.France Inverter Market

10.3.4.Spain Inverter Market

10.3.5.Italy Inverter Market

10.3.6.Rest of Europe Inverter Market

10.4.Asia-Pacific Inverter Market Snapshot

10.4.1.China Inverter Market

10.4.2.India Inverter Market

10.4.3.Japan Inverter Market

10.4.4.Australia Inverter Market

10.4.5.South Korea Inverter Market

10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Inverter Market

10.5.Latin America Inverter Market Snapshot

10.5.1.Brazil Inverter Market

10.5.2.Mexico Inverter Market

10.6.Rest of The World Inverter Market

Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence

11.1.Top Market Strategies

11.2.Company Profiles

11.2.1.Huawei Technologies

11.2.1.1.Key Information

11.2.1.2.Overview

11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4.Type Summary

11.2.1.5.Recent Developments

11.2.2. Sungrow Power Supply

11.2.3. SMA Solar Technology

11.2.4. Power Electronics

11.2.5. Abb

11.2.6. Solaredge Technologies

11.2.7.Fronius International

11.2.8.Altenergy Power System

11.2.9.Enphase Energy

11.2.10. Darfon Electronics

Chapter 12.Research Type

12.1.Research Type

12.1.1.Data Mining

12.1.2.Analysis

12.1.3.Market Estimation

12.1.4.Validation

12.1.5.Publishing

12.2.Research Attributes

12.3.Research Assumption

