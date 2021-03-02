Global Interactive Kiosk Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Applications, Growth, Demands, Trends, Sales & Opportunities – Kiosk Information Systems, Olea Kiosks, Frank Mayer and Associates, NCR

“

The global Interactive Kiosk market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Interactive Kiosk market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Interactive Kiosk market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Interactive Kiosk market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Interactive Kiosk market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Interactive Kiosk market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Interactive Kiosk market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Interactive Kiosk market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Interactive Kiosk market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Kiosk Information Systems, Olea Kiosks Inc., Frank Mayer and Associates Inc., Source Technologies, NCR Corporation and more – all the leading players operating in the global Interactive Kiosk market have been profiled in this research report.

Global Interactive Kiosk Market is valued approximately at USD 25.0 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a CAGR of more than 4.6% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An interactive kiosk in the system that delivers information or allows transactions for public. It is featured with hardware and software which provides access information and applications for visualizations in several industry verticals including education, corporate, retail, sports & entertainment, transportation, and others. An interactive kiosk is the self-contained computer terminal that helps organization or enterprise to increase customer loyalty and decrease operational cost. As Interactive kiosk helps consumer to get control over their purchasing decisions, which will ensure higher degree of customer satisfaction, and also is able to capture large number of customers. With technological advancements, interactive kiosk takes up a larger role of engaging customers as compared to their primary role of customer service involving dissemination of information. It is used in various industries such as retail, travel, government, health-care, banking and financial services, and transportation. The enhanced shopping experience for customers, lower investment costs than traditional outlets, enhanced applications other than conventional ones and innovations in touch screen display and glass technology are the factors responsible for the growth of the market over the forecast period. Furthermore, the introduction of products and services along with other strategic alliance by market key players will create a lucrative demand for this market. For instance: in October 2018, imageHOLDERS launched modular kiosk with versatile and robust solutions named “Mini POS system”. It is all-in-one solution, designed to be versatile and has robust internal space of up to 3 devices. However, high setup cost and need for regular maintenance and rising cybercrime incidents is the major factor restraining the growth of global Interactive Kiosk market during the forecast period.

The regional analysis of global Interactive Kiosk Market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America and Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the growing adoption advanced technologies has lead the growth of the market. Factors such as strong economic conditions, high customer adoption rates, high demand from the retail, entertainment, travel, finance, and healthcare industries will drive the market growth. Whereas Asia-Pacific is also anticipated to exhibit highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027.

Major market player included in this report are:

Kiosk Information Systems

Olea Kiosks Inc.

Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

Source Technologies

NCR Corporation

Diebold Nixdorf

Embross

Meridian Kiosks

Redyref Interactive Kiosks

Lilitab, LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Offering:

Hardware

Software & Services

Type:

Bank Kiosks

Self-service Kiosks

Vending Kiosks

By Location:

Indoor

Outdoor

By Panel Size:

17”–32”

Above 32”

By Vertical:

Retail

Healthcare

Banking & Financial Services

Government

Transportation

Hospitality

Entertainment

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Interactive Kiosk Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Interactive Kiosk Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Interactive Kiosk Market, by Offering, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Interactive Kiosk Market, by Type, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.4.Interactive Kiosk Market, by Location, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.5.Interactive Kiosk Market, by Panel Size, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.6.Interactive Kiosk Market, by vertical, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Dynamics

3.1.Interactive Kiosk Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Interactive Kiosk Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Offering

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Offering, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Estimates & Forecasts by Offering 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Interactive Kiosk Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Hardware

5.4.2.Software & Services

Chapter 6.Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Type

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Type, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Estimates & Forecasts by Type 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Interactive Kiosk Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Bank Kiosks

6.4.2.Self-service Kiosks

6.4.3.Vending Kiosks

Chapter 7.Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Location

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Location, Performance – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Estimates & Forecasts by Location 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

7.4.Interactive Kiosk Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1. Indoor

7.4.2.Outdoor

Chapter 8.Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by Panel Size

8.1.Market Snapshot

8.2.Global Interactive Kiosk Market by Panel Size, Performance – Potential Analysis

8.3.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Estimates & Forecasts by Panel Size 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

8.4.Interactive Kiosk Market, Sub Segment Analysis

8.4.1. 17”–32”

8.4.2.Above 32”

Chapter 9.Global Interactive Kiosk Market, by vertical

9.1.Market Snapshot

9.2.Global Interactive Kiosk Market by vertical, Performance – Potential Analysis

9.3.Global Interactive Kiosk Market Estimates & Forecasts by vertical 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

9.4.Interactive Kiosk Market, Sub Segment Analysis

9.4.1.Retail

9.4.2.Healthcare

9.4.3.Banking & Financial Services

9.4.4.Government

9.4.5.Transportation

9.4.6.Hospitality

9.4.7.Entertainment

9.4.8.Others

Chapter 10.Global Interactive Kiosk Market, Regional Analysis

10.1.Interactive Kiosk Market, Regional Market Snapshot

10.2.North America Interactive Kiosk Market

10.2.1.U.S. Interactive Kiosk Market

10.2.1.1. Offering breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.2.Type breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.3.Location breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.4.Panel Size breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.1.5.vertical breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

10.2.2.Canada Interactive Kiosk Market

10.3.Europe Interactive Kiosk Market Snapshot

10.3.1.U.K. Interactive Kiosk Market

10.3.2.Germany Interactive Kiosk Market

10.3.3.France Interactive Kiosk Market

10.3.4.Spain Interactive Kiosk Market

10.3.5.Italy Interactive Kiosk Market

10.3.6.Rest of Europe Interactive Kiosk Market

10.4.Asia-Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market Snapshot

10.4.1.China Interactive Kiosk Market

10.4.2.India Interactive Kiosk Market

10.4.3.Japan Interactive Kiosk Market

10.4.4.Australia Interactive Kiosk Market

10.4.5.South Korea Interactive Kiosk Market

10.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Interactive Kiosk Market

10.5.Latin America Interactive Kiosk Market Snapshot

10.5.1.Brazil Interactive Kiosk Market

10.5.2.Mexico Interactive Kiosk Market

10.6.Rest of The World Interactive Kiosk Market

Chapter 11.Competitive Intelligence

11.1.Top Market Strategies

11.2.Company Profiles

11.2.1. Kiosk Information Systems

11.2.1.1.Key Information

11.2.1.2.Overview

11.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

11.2.1.4.Product Summary

11.2.1.5.Recent Developments

11.2.2.Olea Kiosks Inc.

11.2.3.Frank Mayer and Associates, Inc.

11.2.4.Source Technologies

11.2.5.NCR Corporation

11.2.6.Diebold Nixdorf

11.2.7.Embross

11.2.8.Meridian Kiosks

11.2.9.Redyref Interactive Kiosks

11.2.10.Lilitab, LLC

Chapter 12.Research Process

12.1.Research Process

12.1.1.Data Mining

12.1.2.Analysis

12.1.3.Market Estimation

12.1.4.Validation

12.1.5.Publishing

12.2.Research Attributes

12.3.Research Assumption

