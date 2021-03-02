Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market worth US$ 0.68 Billion 2023 with a CAGR of 7.00%

The report “Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Type (Influenza Diagnostic Tests RIDT, Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR, and Cell Culture), By Application (Hospital, POTC, and Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030. Growing prevalence of influenza among individuals across the globe is projected to drive the growth of the global influenza diagnostic equipment market. As per the data published by WHO, in 2018, influenza can cause severe sickness or deaths. The illness may range from mild to severe. Also, the annual increase is projected to result in about 3 to 5 million cases of severe illness, and about 290 000 to 650 000 deaths, worldwide. Additionally, rising focus by the government to prevent and control influenza are other factors leading to the growth of the global market. Furthermore, increasing awareness about influenza across the globe is expected to further propel the growth of the global market shortly.

Key Highlights:

In July 2018, Becton, Dickinson and Company declared the commercial release of the BD AbSeq assay to analyze protein expression at the single-cell level using high-throughput sequencing.

In January 2018, QIAGEN NV and DiaSorin proclaimed a partnership that planned to add QIAGEN’s QuantiFERON-TB diagnostic test to the menu of DiaSorin’s LIAISON family of fully-automated analyzers.

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global influenza diagnostic equipment market accounted for US$ 0.68 billion in 2023 and is projected to register a moderate CAGR over the forecast period. The market report has been segmented based on type, application, and region.

By Type, Rapid Influenza Diagnostic Test (RIDT) is anticipated to hold its highest market share in the global market. Rapid influenza diagnostic tests (RIDTs) are immunoassays. They are used to identify the presence of influenza A and B viral nucleoprotein antigens in respiratory specimens and qualitatively provide the results. It can diagnose patients, who are present with influenza-like illness, mainly if it is performed within the first four days of the onset of symptoms.

By Application, the target market is segmented into hospital, POTC, and laboratories

By Region, North America held the highest market share in diagnostic influenza equipment market in 2017, due to growing health awareness among the individuals, government initiatives to control the disease rates and development of novel influenza diagnostic techniques. Asia Pacific is projected to grow at highest CAGR over the forecast period, due to increasing healthcare infrastructure, a higher rate of the population which in turn, proliferates the chances of people getting affected with influenza.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market”, By Type (Influenza Diagnostic Tests RIDT, Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR, and Cell Culture), By Application (Hospital, POTC, and Laboratories), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2030

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

Links: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Influenza-Diagnostic-Equipment-Market-3068

The prominent player operating in the global influenza diagnostic equipment market includes BD Medical, Abbott Laboratories, Alere, Thermo Fisher Scientific, Roche Diagnostics, Quidel Corporation, DiaSorin, SA Scientific, Sekisui Diagnostics, and Luminex Corporation

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/3068

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Sources Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Sources Secondary Sources

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Type Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Type, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Influenza Diagnostic Tests RIDT Overview Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Reverse Transcription Polymerase Chain Reaction RT-PCR Overview Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Cell Culture Overview Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Application, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Segment Trends

Hospital Overview Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

POTC Overview Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Laboratories Overview Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2020 – 2030

Global Influenza Diagnostic Equipment Market, By Region, 2020 – 2030, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2020 – 2030 Regional Trends

North America Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Type, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2020 – 2030 Market Influenza Diagnostic Equipment and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2020 – 2030 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles BD Medical Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Abbott laboratories Alere Thermo Fisher Scientific Roche Diagnostics Quidel Corporation DiaSorin SA Scientific Sekisui Diagnostics Luminex Corporation

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]