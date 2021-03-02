Global Healthcare Market: Continues To Attract Investment in the Long Term Irrespective Of the Unstable Political Environment and Sluggish Economic Performance

The global healthcare market is accounted to cross $3 trillion mark in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.30% by 2029

The report “Global Healthcare Market, By Type (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Medical Devices, Medical Diagnostics, and Advanced Technologies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In May 2020, Vizient Inc., the largest member-driven healthcare performance improvement company in the U.S. announced that it has entered into a partnership with IBM Watson Health. The partnership will allow each company to help better serve its customers in areas including strategic planning, performance benchmarking, and clinical and operational performance.

In March 2020, Allscripts clients across the nation have signed up to deliver telehealth visit capabilities in a quick timeframe to their patients. The company has created a specialized plan for clients to swiftly implement telehealth at their organizations through its EHR-agnostic patient engagement platform, FollowMyHealth.

Analyst View:

Advancements in medical technology, medical service, new medical devices & equipment’s, changing regulatory environment and growth in healthcare expenditure by governments globally are expected to certainly drive investment of the target market. Quality of healthcare is a major focus in the upcoming years. The key players in the developed economies are revamping their existing medical facilities. Government policies or initiatives (like IRP in China) helps in providing access to numerous treatment regime and affordable drugs.

Trends in medical tourism, personalized medicine, generic medicine, and advancements in bioengineering are set to boost investments in the sector over the forecast period.

Nevertheless, the growing demand for cloud-based healthcare analytics can create lucrative revenue opportunities for players in the global market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on "Global Healthcare Market", By Type (Pharmaceutical, Biotechnology, Healthcare IT, Medical Devices, Medical Diagnostics, and Advanced Technologies) and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global healthcare market is accounted to cross $3 trillion mark in 2020 and is projected to register a CAGR of 7.30% by 2029. The market report has been segmented on the basis of type and region.

The pharmaceutical segment continues to be an investment-friendly sector in the global healthcare market. The pharmaceutical segment covers areas of emerging therapies and several other treatment regimes.

Biotechnology segment is thriving in the development of drugs and vaccines. After the pharmaceutical segment, biotechnology has added priority in the last five years.

In the last five years adoption of medical IT technologies in the healthcare market has increased expressively with a growing emphasis on telemedicine, electronic medical records, and electronic medical receipts etc. Cloud computing, sensors & wearable technology, Hadoop, and wireless communications are some of the technologies extensively being adopted into healthcare IT.

The growing healthcare market is enhancing the demand for medical devices in the long-term period. Ageing global population and the launch of new innovative devices will boost the medical device segment.

Technological advancements are one of the key factor driving advanced technologies market. Growing funding for research and development and new innovative products are projected to drive growth over the forecast period.

By region, The Asia Pacific healthcare market is expected to witness the fastest growth over the forecast period, owing to growing investments in healthcare infrastructure developments, and the emerging trend towards the digitization of patient records.

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global healthcare market includes Optum Health, McKesson Corporation, International Business Machine Corporation (IBM), Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc., athenahealth, Inc., Epic Systems Corporation, GE Healthcare, Dell Technologies Inc., Cerner Corporation, and Oracle Corporation.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

The Last Word Future Impact

