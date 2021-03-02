Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Key Market Solutions, Applications & Opportunities – Allscripts, Athenahealth, Cerner, Epic Systems, Corepoint Health

“

Latest Research Report on Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

The global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. Allscripts Healthcare Solutions Inc., Athenahealth Inc., Cerner Corporation, Epic Systems Corporation, Corepoint Health and more – all the leading players operating in the global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market is valued at approximately USD 211 million in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 6.3% over the forecast period 2020-2027. An application programming interfaces (API) is a set of standards that govern the interaction between multiple software intermediaries. In the era of digitalization in healthcare sector, API have emerged as the most useful solution for managing the flow of healthcare data in a healthcare organization’s internal applications, such as EHR and several other data exchange tools. The use of API is significantly growing in a healthcare industry as developers seek simple, effective standard-based solutions for their interoperability complications, resulting in a high demand for healthcare API solution across the globe. Moreover, the rise in adoption of API-based electronic health record (EHR), growing standardization and product launches to easily access the patient data, and escalating demand for healthcare integration are the few other factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. For instance, in April 2020, Google unveiled a new cloud healthcare API that enables the exchange of data among healthcare applications and solutions developed on google cloud. In June 2018, Apple also introduced healthcare API from where developers can retrieve the EHR data of patients from over 500 hospitals operated in the United States. Therefore, such initiatives are likely to expand the adoption of healthcare application programming interfaces (API) systems, thereby accelerating the market growth throughout the world. However, data security & privacy concern is one of the prime factors inhibiting the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the early adoption of advanced application programming interfaces systems in healthcare sector, along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas Europe is anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the advent of the Internet of Things (IoT) and related technologies, coupled with the existence of well-established healthcare infrastructure would create lucrative growth prospects for the Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

Athenahealth Inc.

Cerner Corporation

Epic Systems Corporation

Corepoint Health

Xealth Inc.

Sansoro Health, Inc.

Apple Inc.

Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

Google LLC

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Services:

EHR access

Appointments

Remote Patient Monitoring

Payment

Wearable Medical Device

By Deployment Model:

Cloud-Based

On-Premises

By End-User:

Healthcare payers

Providers

Patients

Vendors

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.1.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.2.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by Services, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.3.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by Deployment Model, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.2.4.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Million)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Dynamics

3.1.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by Services

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market by Services, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Services 2017-2027 (USD Million)

5.4.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.EHR access

5.4.2.Appointments

5.4.3.Remote Patient Monitoring

5.4.4.Payment

5.4.5.Wearable Medical Device

Chapter 6.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by Deployment Model

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market by Deployment Model, Performance – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Estimates & Forecasts by Deployment Model 2017-2027 (USD Million)

6.4.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Cloud-Based

6.4.2.On-Premises

Chapter 7.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, by End-User

7.1.Market Snapshot

7.2.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

7.3.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Million)

7.4.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, Sub Segment Analysis

7.4.1.Healthcare payers

7.4.2.Providers

7.4.3.Patients

7.4.4.Vendors

Chapter 8.Global Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, Regional Analysis

8.1.Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market, Regional Market Snapshot

8.2.North America Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.2.1.U.S. Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.2.1.1.Services breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.2.Deployment Model breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.1.3.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

8.2.2.Canada Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.3.Europe Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Snapshot

8.3.1.U.K. Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.3.2.Germany Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.3.3.France Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.3.4.Spain Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.3.5.Italy Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.3.6.Rest of Europe Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.4.Asia-Pacific Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Snapshot

8.4.1.China Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.4.2.India Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.4.3.Japan Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.4.4.Australia Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.4.5.South Korea Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.5.Latin America Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market Snapshot

8.5.1.Brazil Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.5.2.Mexico Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

8.6.Rest of The World Healthcare Application Programming Interfaces (API) Market

Chapter 9.Competitive Intelligence

9.1.Top Market Strategies

9.2.Company Profiles

9.2.1.Allscripts Healthcare Solutions, Inc.

9.2.1.1.Key Information

9.2.1.2.Overview

9.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

9.2.1.4.Product Summary

9.2.1.5.Recent Developments

9.2.2.Athenahealth Inc.

9.2.3.Cerner Corporation

9.2.4.Epic Systems Corporation

9.2.5.Corepoint Health

9.2.6.Xealth Inc.

9.2.7.Sansoro Health, Inc.

9.2.8.Apple Inc.

9.2.9.Practo Technologies Pvt. Ltd.

9.2.10.Google LLC

Chapter 10.Research Process

10.1.Research Process

10.1.1.Data Mining

10.1.2.Analysis

10.1.3.Market Estimation

10.1.4.Validation

10.1.5.Publishing

10.2.Research Attributes

10.3.Research Assumption

