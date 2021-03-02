Global Health Insurance Market Size, Research Findings and Conclusion Forecast 2028

Data Bridge Market Research has recently added a concise research on the Global Health Insurance Market– Industry Trends and Forecast to 2026. A reliable report contains market data that can be relatively essential when it comes to dominate in the industry or make a mark in the market as a new emergent. It also strategically analyses the growth trends and future prospects. Moreover, this winning market report also provides strategic profiling of top players in the industry, comprehensively analyzing their core competencies, and drawing a competitive landscape for the market. The report gives details about the top players and brands that are driving the market. A wide-ranging Global Health Insurance Market research report acts as a backbone for the success of business in any sector.

Health Insurance Market has shown an increase in number of policy holders due to the government is taking initiatives and growing number of local and global insurance providers to cater the demand. However, high cost of premiums and complicated reimbursement processes are expected to restrict the growth of the market.

Health Insurance Market Scenario

According to Data Bridge Market Research, in the market for health insurance, the market leader UnitedHealth Group accounts an estimated market share of approximately 10% to 15% in the global health insurance market. In North America health insurance market, an estimated market share of approximately 30% to 33% is held by UnitedHealth Group which is a leader in health insurance in the U.S. Additionally, the company is continuously involved in the business expansion activities to increase its global and regional presence in health insurance policies. The health insurance sales revenue of United Health Group has increased drastically by approximately 12% as compared to 2018 to generate sales revenue of USD 226 billion in 2019.

In November 2019, UnitedHealth Group care announced that the company will open 14 UnitedHealthcare Medicare services centers in partnership with Walgreens. The move will help the company to provide access to its services to a greater pool of customers.

Now the question is which are the other regions that UnitedHealth Group and Aetna, Inc. (a subsidiary of CVS Health) are targeting? Data Bridge Market Research has forecasted a large growth in North America health insurance market and the market leaders targeting U.S. and Canada to be their next revenue pockets for 2020.

The health insurance market is becoming more competitive every year with companies like UnitedHealth Group and Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.) that are the market leaders for health insurance along with a large number of home-grown companies across different countries. The Data bridge market research new reports highlight the major growth factors and opportunities in the global health insurance market.

On the basis of type, the market is segmented into products and solutions. On the basis of services, the market is segmented into inpatient treatment, outpatient treatment, medical assistance and others. On the basis of level of coverage, the market is segmented into bronze, silver, gold and platinum. On the basis of service providers, the market is segmented into public health insurance providers and private health insurance providers. On the basis of health insurance plans, the market is segmented into point of service (POS), exclusive provider organization (EPOS), indemnity health insurance, health savings account (HSA), qualified small employer health reimbursement arrangements (QSEHRAS), preferred provider organization (PPO), health maintenance organization (HMO) and others. On the basis of demographics, the market is segmented into adults, minors and senior citizens. On the basis of coverage type, the market is segmented into lifetime coverage and term coverage. On the basis of end user, the market is segmented into corporates, individuals and others. On the basis of distribution channel, the market is segmented into direct sales, financial institutions, e-commerce, hospitals, clinics and others. On the basis of countries, the market is segmented into U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, Rest of South America, Germany, France, U.K., Netherlands, Belgium, Russia, Italy, Spain, Turkey, Rest of Europe, China, Japan, India, South Korea, Singapore, Malaysia, Australia, Thailand, Indonesia, Philippines, Rest of Asia-Pacific, Saudi Arabia, U.A.E, Egypt, Israel South Africa, Rest of Middle East and Africa.

UnitedHealth Group

Anthem Insurance Companies, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Anthem, Inc.)

Aetna Inc. (A Subsidiary of CVS Health)

Centene Corporation

Cigna

ALLIANZ CARE (A SUBSIDIARY OF ALLIANZ)

AXA

ASSICURAZIONI GENERALI S.P.A.

Bupa

AIA Group Limited

Aviva

BMI Healthcare

Broadstone Corporate Benefits Limited

HBF Health Limited

HealthCare International Global Network Ltd.

International Medical Group, Inc. (A Subsidiary of Sirius International Insurance Group Ltd.)

MAPFRE

Now Health International

Oracle

VHI Group

Vitality Corporate Services Limited (A Subsidiary Of Discovery Limited)

