Global Green Chemicals Market is estimated to be 202.0 billion by 2029 with a CAGR of 10.8% during the forecasted period

The global green chemicals market accounted for US$ 80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 202.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%

The report “Global Green Chemicals Market, By Product (Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Organic Acids, Bio-Ketones, Biopolymers, Platform Chemicals, and Others), By Application (Construction, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Agriculture, and Others), and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029”.

Key Highlights:

In September 2020, BASF unveiled innovative solutions for the fashion industry at the Intertextile Shanghai Apparel Fabrics Autumn 2020 edition. The booth themed “Athleisure” will showcase solutions that help the fashion industry fabricate comfortable body-shaping apparel with improved durability and elasticity from September 23 – 25, 2020.

In September 2020, BASF has introduced its innovative DURA-COLOR Technology, an anti-aging paint concept that helps protect paint from deterioration over a long period. This revolutionary binder technology is built to deliver durable performance for exterior paints, especially in terms of color and cleanness.

Analyst View:

Environment friendly

According to ACS Green Chemistry Institute, in many key applications, the green chemicals are paving their way in replacing many toxic chemicals. In the manufacturing of computer chips, a large amount of toxic chemicals, energy, and water is required. Owing to this, the scientists at the Los Alamos National Laboratory have developed a technology that uses critical carbon dioxide (CO2) in the manufacturing of computer chips, and has significantly reduced the amount of energy, water, and toxic chemicals that were needed to manufacture these chips.

High demand from end-user industry and government initiatives

Growing demand for green chemicals in various applications such as construction, packaging, automotive, and others owing to its properties is a major factor expected to drive growth of the global green chemicals market in the next coming years. Additionally, growing awareness among consumers for sustainable products is another factor expected to further fuel growth of the global market to a significant extent. Increasing government initiatives and investments for green city in developed as well as developing countries, coupled with rising demand for green chemicals in various infrastructural plans, and volatility in oil prices, are factors further boosting demand for green chemicals in the target market.

Browse 60 market data tables* and 35 figures* through 140 slides and in-depth TOC on “Global Green Chemicals Market”, By Product (Bio-Alcohols, Bio-Organic Acids, Bio-Ketones, Biopolymers, Platform Chemicals, and Others), By Application (Construction, Healthcare, Pharmaceuticals, Packaging, Food & Beverages, Paints & Coatings, Automotive, Agriculture, and Others),and By Region (North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa) – Trends, Analysis and Forecast till 2029

Key Market Insights from the report:

The global green chemicals market accounted for US$ 80 billion in 2020 and is estimated to be US$ 202.0 billion by 2029 and is anticipated to register a CAGR of 10.8%. The market report has been segmented on the basis of Product, application, and region.

By product, the bio-alcohols segment is expected to account for significant growth in terms of revenue in the target market, owing to its wide usage in various applications and eco-friendly property.

By application, the construction segment is projected to register highest revenue growth in the target market. This is due to increasing demand for green chemicals in construction industry, as it is sustainable and can be easily recycled.

By region, Europe is the largest green chemicals market, as the concerns regarding the environment are quite strong here and governments of numerous regional countries are offering their support for the usage of eco-friendly chemicals in various end-use sectors.

To know the upcoming trends and insights prevalent in this market, click the link below:

https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Global-Green-Chemicals-Market-4450

Competitive Landscape:

The prominent player operating in the global green chemicals market includes AbengoaAura Biotechnologies, Arkema Group, BASF SE, Avantium N.V., BiologiQ Inc., BioAmber Inc., Cardia Bioplastics, Butamax Advance Biofuels LCC, Evonik Industries AG, and Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co. Ltd.

The market provides detailed information regarding the industrial base, productivity, strengths, manufacturers, and recent trends which will help companies enlarge the businesses and promote financial growth. Furthermore, the report exhibits dynamic factors including segments, sub-segments, regional marketplaces, competition, dominant key players, and market forecasts. In addition, the market includes recent collaborations, mergers, acquisitions, and partnerships along with regulatory frameworks across different regions impacting the market trajectory. Recent technological advances and innovations influencing the global market are included in the report.

About Prophecy Market Insights

Prophecy Market Insights is specialized market research, analytics, marketing/business strategy, and solutions that offers strategic and tactical support to clients for making well-informed business decisions and to identify and achieve high-value opportunities in the target business area. We also help our clients to address business challenges and provide the best possible solutions to overcome them and transform their business.

Some Important Points Answered in this Market Report Are Given Below:

Explains an overview of the product portfolio, including product development, planning, and positioning

Explains details about key operational strategies with a focus on R&D strategies, corporate structure, localization strategies, production capabilities, and financial performance of various companies.

Detailed analysis of the market revenue over the forecasted period.

Examining various outlooks of the market with the help of Porter’s five forces analysis, PEST & SWOT Analysis.

Study on the segments that are anticipated to dominate the market.

Study on the regional analysis that is expected to register the highest growth over the forecast period

Key Topics Covered

Introduction

Study Deliverables

Study Assumptions

Scope of the Study

Research Methodology Executive Summary

Opportunity Map Analysis

Market at Glance

Market Share (%) and BPS Analysis, by Region

Competitive Landscape

Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis

Investment Analysis Competitive Analysis

Request Sample Copy: https://www.prophecymarketinsights.com/market_insight/Insight/request-sample/4450

Research Objective and Assumption Preface

Research Objectives

Study Scope

Years Considered for the study

Assumptions

Abbreviations Research Methodology Research data

Primary Data Primary Interviews Primary Breakdown Key data from Primary Products Key Thickness Insights

Secondary Data Major Secondary Product Secondary Product

Market Estimation

Top-Down Approach Approach for estimating Market Share by Top-Down Analysis (Supply Side)

Bottom-Up Approach Approach for estimating market share by Bottom-up Analysis (Demand Side)

Market Breakdown and Data Triangulation

Research Assumptions Market Purview Executive Summary

Key Findings—Global Outlook for Green Chemicals Strategies Key Questions this Study will Answer Market Snippet, By Product Market Snippet, By Application Market Snippet, By Region

Opportunity Map Analysis

Executive Summary—3 Big Predictions Market Dynamics, Regulations, and Trends Analysis Market Dynamics Drivers Restraints Market Opportunities Market Trends

DR Impact Analysis

PEST Analysis

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis

Opportunity Orbit

Market Investment Feasibility Index

Macroeconomic Factor Analysis Global Green Chemicals Market, By Product, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Bio-Alcohols Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Bio-Organic Acids Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Bio-Ketones Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Biopolymers Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Platform Chemicals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Sizeand Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Green Chemicals Market, By Application, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Segment Trends

Construction Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Healthcare Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Pharmaceuticals Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Packaging Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Food & Beverages Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Paints & Coatings Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Automotive Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Agriculture Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Others Overview Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Y-o-Y Growth (%), 2019 – 2029

Global Green ChemicalsMarket, By Region, 2019 – 2029, (US$ Mn) Overview Market Value and Forecast (US$ Mn), and Share Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Y-o-Y Growth Analysis (%), 2019 – 2029 Regional Trends

North America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 U.S. Canada

Europe Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Germany UK France Russia Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 China India Japan South Korea Rest of Asia Pacific

Latin America Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 Brazil Mexico Rest of Latin America

Middle East & Africa Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Product, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Application, 2019 – 2029 Market Size and Forecast (US$ Mn), By Country, 2019 – 2029 GCC Israel South Africa Rest of Middle East

Competitive Landscape Heat Map Analysis

Market Presence and Specificity Analysis Company Profiles AbengoaAura Biotechnologies Company Overview Product Portfolio Key Highlights Financial Overview Business Strategies Arkema Group BASF SE Avantium N.V. BiologiQ Inc. BioAmber Inc. Cardia Bioplastics Butamax Advance Biofuels LCC Evonik Industries AG Dongguan Xinhai Environmental-Friendly Material Co. Ltd.

The Last Word Future Impact

About Us

Contact

To know more

Contact Us:

Sales

Prophecy Market Insights

Email- [email protected]