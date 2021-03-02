Global Genomic Biomarkers Market 2027 Industry Analysis, Market Solutions, Key Applications, Growth, Trends & Opportunities – Thermo Fisher, F. Hoffmann-La Roche, Aepodia, Myriad Genetics, Eurofins

“

The global Genomic Biomarkers market is one of the fastest-growing markets in United States and across the world. In just a short time period, many developments, the emergence of key business players, and positive regulations by the government authorities have resulted in its consistent growth. Despite the slowdown in the global economy due to lockdown, the Genomic Biomarkers market has shown resistance to the recession and is one of the first markets to open across all the regions. To know how the Genomic Biomarkers market has emerged from the slowdown and its future growth prospects, business plans, risk analysis and more, you need to have a comprehensive research report on Genomic Biomarkers market.

Post COVID-19 Market Condition

Just like all the other markets in the world, the Genomic Biomarkers market had also been affected by the COVID-19 global lockdown and the post-COVID rules and regulations. However, this market was quick to get off the slump thanks to its key players adapting to the best practices, safety measures, hygiene standards, and the government set regulations. The future growth prospects and business opportunities in the Genomic Biomarkers market looks very bright. If you want to gain in-depth insights into the Genomic Biomarkers market, know what the post-COVID prospects and business revenues will look like, check out this research report.

The global Genomic Biomarkers market is one of the fasting growing markets across the world. This research report contains in-depth information on all the statistics and facts & figures related to the Genomic Biomarkers market. The business strategies of all the key business players, sales volume data, growth opportunities and other important data have been covered in through detail. This report also provides SWOT analysis, risk analysis, growth analysis, investment analysis and regional analysis. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc., F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd., Aepodia SA, Myriad Genetics Inc., Eurofins Scientific and more – all the leading players operating in the global Genomic Biomarkers market have been profiled in this research report.

With the help of this research report, you will get key information on the upcoming challenges, emerging opportunities, business investments and recent developments in the Genomic Biomarkers market. You will also have access to the most important facts & figures that you can utilize for your investment purpose. You also get PEST analysis, SWOT analysis, and Porter's Five Forces analysis.

Global Genomic Biomarkers Market is valued approximately at USD 3.5 billion in 2019 and is anticipated to grow with a healthy growth rate of more than 12.5% over the forecast period 2020-2027. Genomic biomarkers possess the attribute of Deoxyribonucleic acid (DNA) and Ribonucleic acid (RNA) that are typically used as a disease indicator, disease classification, and therapy assortment. They are minimally or non-invasive tools generally applied in imaging technology to deliver clear imaging of cancerous tumors & other complications, as well as reduce the possibilities of radiation treatment throughout CT scans and MRI scans. These biomarkers are further utilized to assess hyperkalemia, high blood pressure, and other monogenic circumstances. They reveal the function of gene, manifestation of a gene, and supervision of a gene in typical biologic procedures, pathogenic procedures, and responses to therapeutics. The increase in the genomic biomarker market is significantly imputed to the fact that the technological advancements in genomic biomarker, such as Gene Expression Profiling (microarray) and Next-Generation Sequencing (NGS, is relentlessly expanding across the globe. Moreover, the rise in prevalence of chronic diseases such as cancer and cardiac disorder aligned with rising availability of funding for genomic biomarker research are the few other factors responsible for the CAGR of the market during the forecast period. According to the American Heart Association, CVD is the leading cause of death around the world. There were about 17.6 million deaths due to CVD registered in 2016, which is likely to grow almost 23.6 million by 2030. While there were around 17 million new cases of cancer and 9.5 million deaths were totaled in 2018 and is expecting to grow over 27.5 million new cancer cases and 16.3 million deaths by the year 2040. This, in turn, is expected to strengthen the market growth all over the world. However, the stringent government regulation coupled with the lack of standardization for validating the biomarker are the few factors restraining the market growth over the forecast period of 2020-2027.

The regional analysis of the global Genomic Biomarkers market is considered for the key regions such as Asia Pacific, North America, Europe, Latin America, and the Rest of the World. North America is the leading/significant region across the world in terms of market share owing to the supportive government policies and funding for genomic biomarker research along with the presence of a significant number of market vendors in the region. Whereas North America is also anticipated to exhibit the highest growth rate / CAGR over the forecast period 2020-2027. Factors such as the rise in prevalence of cancer and cardiology diseases along with the presence of significant pharmaceutical and biotechnological infrastructure in the United States and Canada would create lucrative growth prospects for the Genomic Biomarkers market across the Asia-Pacific region.

Major market player included in this report are:

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

Aepodia SA

Myriad Genetics Inc.

Eurofins Scientific

Qiagen

Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

Almac Group

Aros Applied Biotechnology A/S

Epigenomics AG

The objective of the study is to define market sizes of different segments & countries in recent years and to forecast the values to the coming eight years. The report is designed to incorporate both qualitative and quantitative aspects of the industry within each of the regions and countries involved in the study. Furthermore, the report also caters the detailed information about the crucial aspects such as driving factors & challenges which will define the future growth of the market. Additionally, the report shall also incorporate available opportunities in micro markets for stakeholders to invest along with the detailed analysis of competitive landscape and product offerings of key players. The detailed segments and sub-segment of the market are explained below:

By Application:

Oncology

Cardiovascular diseases

Neurological diseases

Others

By End-User:

Diagnostic and research laboratories

Hospitals

Others

By Region:

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Spain

Italy

ROE

Asia Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

RoAPAC

Latin America

Brazil

Mexico

Rest of the World

Furthermore, years considered for the study are as follows:

Historical year – 2017, 2018

Base year – 2019

Forecast period – 2020 to 2027

Target Audience of the Global Genomic Biomarkers Market in Market Study:

Key Consulting Companies & Advisors

Large, medium-sized, and small enterprises

Venture capitalists

Value-Added Resellers (VARs)

Third-party knowledge providers

Investment bankers

Investors

Key Chapters From The Table of Content :

Chapter 1.Executive Summary

1.1.Market Snapshot

1.2.Global & Segmental Market Estimates & Forecasts, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.1.Genomic Biomarkers Market, by Region, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.2.Genomic Biomarkers Market, by Application, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.2.3.Genomic Biomarkers Market, by End-User, 2018-2027 (USD Billion)

1.3.Key Trends

1.4.Estimation Methodology

1.5.Research Assumption

Chapter 2.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Definition and Scope

2.1.Objective of the Study

2.2.Market Definition & Scope

2.2.1.Scope of the Study

2.2.2.Industry Evolution

2.3.Years Considered for the Study

2.4.Currency Conversion Rates

Chapter 3.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Dynamics

3.1.Genomic Biomarkers Market Impact Analysis (2018-2027)

3.1.1.Market Drivers

3.1.2.Market Challenges

3.1.3.Market Opportunities

Chapter 4.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market: Industry Analysis

4.1.Porter’s 5 Force Model

4.1.1.Bargaining Power of Suppliers

4.1.2.Bargaining Power of Buyers

4.1.3.Threat of New Entrants

4.1.4.Threat of Substitutes

4.1.5.Competitive Rivalry

4.1.6.Futuristic Approach to Porter’s 5 Force Model (2017-2027)

4.2.PEST Analysis

4.2.1.Political

4.2.2.Economical

4.2.3.Social

4.2.4.Technological

4.3.Investment Adoption Model

4.4.Analyst Recommendation & Conclusion

Chapter 5.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, by Application

5.1.Market Snapshot

5.2.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market by Application, Performance – Potential Analysis

5.3.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Estimates & Forecasts by Application 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

5.4.Genomic Biomarkers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

5.4.1.Oncology

5.4.2.Cardiovascular diseases

5.4.3.Neurological diseases

5.4.4.Others

Chapter 6.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, by End-User

6.1.Market Snapshot

6.2.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market by End-User – Potential Analysis

6.3.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market Estimates & Forecasts by End-User 2017-2027 (USD Billion)

6.4.Genomic Biomarkers Market, Sub Segment Analysis

6.4.1.Diagnostic and research laboratories

6.4.2.Hospitals

6.4.3.Others

Chapter 7.Global Genomic Biomarkers Market, Regional Analysis

7.1.Genomic Biomarkers Market, Regional Market Snapshot

7.2.North America Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.2.1.U.S. Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.2.1.1.Application breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.1.2.End-User breakdown estimates & forecasts, 2017-2027

7.2.2.Canada Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.3.Europe Genomic Biomarkers Market Snapshot

7.3.1.U.K. Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.3.2.Germany Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.3.3.France Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.3.4.Spain Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.3.5.Italy Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.3.6.Rest of Europe Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.4.Asia-Pacific Genomic Biomarkers Market Snapshot

7.4.1.China Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.4.2.India Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.4.3.Japan Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.4.4.Australia Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.4.5.South Korea Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.4.6.Rest of Asia Pacific Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.5.Latin America Genomic Biomarkers Market Snapshot

7.5.1.Brazil Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.5.2.Mexico Genomic Biomarkers Market

7.6.Rest of The World Genomic Biomarkers Market

Chapter 8.Competitive Intelligence

8.1.Top Market Strategies

8.2.Company Profiles

8.2.1.Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc.

8.2.1.1.Key Information

8.2.1.2.Overview

8.2.1.3.Financial (Subject to Data Availability)

8.2.1.4.Product Summary

8.2.1.5.Recent Developments

8.2.2.F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd.

8.2.3.Aepodia SA

8.2.4.Myriad Genetics Inc.

8.2.5.Eurofins Scientific

8.2.6.Qiagen

8.2.7.Bio-Rad Laboratories Inc.

8.2.8.Almac Group

8.2.9.Aros Applied Biotechnology A/S

8.2.10.EpiGenomic AG

Chapter 9.Research Process

9.1.Research Process

9.1.1.Data Mining

9.1.2.Analysis

9.1.3.Market Estimation

9.1.4.Validation

9.1.5.Publishing

9.2.Research Attributes

9.3.Research Assumption

